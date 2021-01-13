Kremlin foe Navalny says he will fly home despite threats

In this image taken from a video released on Dec. 31, 2020 by Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny on his Instagram account, Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny, foreground right, his wife Yulia, foreground left, his daughter Daria, right, and son Zakhar pose for a selfie. Russia’s prison service has asked a Moscow court to put top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny behind bars for breaching the terms of his suspended sentence and probation. Navalny, who is convalescing in Germany from an August poisoning with a nerve agent that he has blamed on the Kremlin, alleged Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021, that Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind the new legal motion. (Navalny instagram account via AP)
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

MOSCOW (AP) — Top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said Wednesday he would go home to Russia over the weekend despite the Russian prison service's latest motion to put him behind bars for allegedly breaching the terms of his suspended sentence and probation.

Navalny, who has been convalescing in Germany from an August poisoning with a nerve agent that he has blamed on the Kremlin, charged that Russian President Vladimir Putin was now trying to deter him from coming home with new legal motions. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied a role in the opposition leader’s poisoning.

“Putin is stamping his feet demanding to do everything so that that I don't return home," Navalny said on Instagram, pointing at the Federal Penitentiary Service's appeal to court to replace his suspended sentence with a real one.

He said he will fly home from Germany on Sunday.

At the end of December, the Federal Penitentiary Service demanded that Navalny report to its office in line with the terms of a suspended sentence he received for a 2014 conviction on charges of embezzlement and money-laundering that he rejected as politically motivated. The service warned that he faced prison time, if he failed to appear.

Navalny says his suspended sentence ended on Dec. 30. He also noted the European Court for Human Rights had ruled that his 2014 conviction was unlawful.

Navalny fell into a coma while aboard a domestic flight from Siberia to Moscow on Aug. 20. He was transferred from a hospital in Siberia to a Berlin hospital two days later.

Labs in Germany, France and Sweden, and tests by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, established that he was exposed to a Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent.

Russian authorities insisted that doctors who treated Navalny in Siberia before he was airlifted to Germany found no trace of poison and have challenged German officials to provide proof of his poisoning. They refused to open a full-fledged criminal inquiry, citing the lack of evidence that Navalny was poisoned.

Last month, Navalny released the recording of a phone call he said he made to a man he described as an alleged member of a group of officers of the Federal Security Service, or FSB, who purportedly poisoned him in August and then tried to cover it up. The FSB dismissed the recording as fake.

