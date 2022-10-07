Kremlin insider tells Putin directly he disagrees with handling of Ukraine war efforts: report

1
Chloe Folmar
·2 min read

A close adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin has told the Russian leader directly that he disagrees with the way that Russia’s war on Ukraine has been handled, according to U.S. intelligence.

Officials anonymously told The Washington Post that the disagreement was detailed in President Biden’s daily intelligence briefing on Thursday, although they withheld the name of the Kremlin insider who took issue with Putin’s leadership of the war.

The Putin ally, whose identity is known to U.S. intelligence, said that the attack on Ukraine had been mismanaged, especially disputing the Kremlin’s recent order for the mobilization of troops from the civilian population.

“Since the start of the occupation we have witnessed growing alarm from a number of Putin’s inner circle,” an official told the Post.

“Our assessments suggest they are particularly exercised by recent Russian losses, misguided direction and extensive military shortcomings.”

Another official added that “a lot of people” in the Russian government “are convinced this isn’t going well or the right course of action.”

The disagreement is “consistent with the way in which the campaign has gone for the Russians, and the atmospherics in the Kremlin,” that senior intelligence official said.

However, sources assured the Post that while loyalty to Putin may be waning, his leadership of Russia remains well-established and unlikely to be usurped.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that there had been disagreements over issues, including the draft, but denied that a close adviser to Putin had challenged his leadership.

The reports to U.S. intelligence are “absolutely not true,” Peskov told the Post, although some debate is “part of the usual working process.”

“There are working arguments: about the economy, about the conduct of the military operation. There are arguments about the education system,” he said.

“This is part of the normal working process, and it is not a sign of any split.”

The Hill has contacted the CIA for comment on the reports.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Putin directly confronted by key ally over progress of Ukraine war, says US intelligence

    A member of Vladimir Putin’s inner circle challenged him over his handling of the Ukraine war, US intelligence sources have claimed, in a sign the Russian president is under mounting pressure.

  • Kremlin allows Russian state TV to report on military setbacks in Ukraine as Putin searches for a scapegoat: 'We have to stop lying'

    Russia's tightly-controlled state media has recently been unusually critical of Vladimir Putin's war with Ukraine.

  • Putin ‘directly criticised’ by member of inner circle over Ukraine war

    Kremlin concedes some in Moscow ‘think we should act differently’ – but denies claim of direct confrontation

  • US sanctions Asian firms over North Korean fuel shipments

    In the midst of increasingly aggressive North Korean missile launches this week, the U.S. on Friday imposed sanctions on people and firms in Asia accused of helping North Korea procure fuel in violation of U.N. sanctions. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control targeted two people and three firms from Singapore, Taiwan and the Marshall Islands. The U.S. accused them of moving fuel through an "illicit ship-to-ship transfer" that circumvents United Nations sanctions restricting the import of petroleum products and supports the development of North Korea's weapons programs and military.

  • Ukraine Latest: Nobels to Rights Champions in Three Countries

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to backers of human rights in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, collectively cited by the Nobel committee for their “outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses and the abuse of power.” Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonation

  • Avanti Gets a Six-Month West Coast Contract Despite UK Rail Chaos

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.The UK government handed struggling rail operator Avanti a six-month lifeline, resisting pressure to take the vital West Coast netw

  • Ethiopia peace talks delayed for logistical reasons -diplomats

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -African Union-led peace talks proposed for this weekend to try to end a two-year-old conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region have been delayed for logistical reasons, Tigray regional forces and two diplomatic sources said on Friday. Ethiopia's government and Tigray forces said on Wednesday that they accepted the AU's invitation to talks in South Africa, which would be the first formal negotiations between the two sides since war broke out in November 2020. The conflict in Africa's second most populous nation pits the federal government against regional forces led by a party that used to dominate national politics.

  • If America Is Still America, It Must Step Up Its Support for Ukraine

    The cost of supporting Ukraine may be high but the cost of failing to keep doing so would be much higher, writes Mikhail Khodorkovsky

  • Daily Briefing: Nuclear 'Armageddon' at highest risk, Biden says

    Biden's warning amid Russia's threats and more news to start your Friday.

  • Davenport man found not guilty due to insanity after killing his mother with cordless drill

    Officers described Andrew Rupp's behavior at the scene of the crime as "irrational."

  • Europe praises, Belarus scorns Nobel for rights defenders

    Officials in Europe praised the awarding of this year's Nobel Peace Prize to activists standing up for human rights and democracy in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine while authorities in Belarus scorned the move. Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year has pushed Moscow's relationship with its Western neighbors to a new low.

  • 1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting in Yesler Terrace neighborhood

    The shooting happened about four blocks away from where two teens, ages 13 and 18 years old, were shot and wounded on Thursday.

  • Montrezl Harrell not worried about who will be backup center for Sixers

    Montrezl Harrell is not worried about who wins the backup center spot with Paul Reed for the Philadelphia 76ers.

  • Rada Defense Committee member says Putin can’t be arrested while abroad

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is a war criminal but cannot yet be arrested when abroad due to having immunity as a head of state, member of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fedir Venislavskyi told Radio NV on Oct. 7.

  • Engadget Podcast: The Pixel 7 and Google’s new family of devices

    We dive into everything we learned at Google’s Pixel 7 event.

  • Violence in Ethiopia 'saddening and shocking' -U.N.

    STORY: The attack on Tuesday hit a school in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region that was sheltering people displaced by conflict between the federal and regional governments, two aid workers and Tigray forces said.The air strike in the town of Adi Daero, some 25 miles (40 km) from the border with Eritrea, appears to be one of the deadliest carried out during the nearly two-year war, which has killed thousands and uprooted millions."The kinds of numbers that we keep talking about every week are frankly saddening and shocking for what is, at the end, a manmade humanitarian crisis," United Nations spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said.The school was on a list of sites housing internally displaced persons (IDPs) that the Office of the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia sent to Ethiopia's foreign ministry in January, according to one of the aid workers and two U.N. sources.A range of Ethiopian government and military officials did not respond to Reuters requests for comment on the air strike or the letter. The government has previously denied targeting civilians in the conflict.Reuters could not independently verify details of the air strike or the death toll. Most communications have been down for over a year in Tigray, where the federal government has been battling regional forces since November 2020.Survivors of the strike told humanitarian workers after fleeing to the town of Shire, about 15 miles (25 km) away, that at least 50 people had been killed and more than 70 injured, an aid worker in Shire told Reuters.The survivors said they had heard what sounded like a drone, this aid worker said.

  • Twitter Drifts Away From Musk’s Offer as Financing Concerns Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. shares extend losses for a third session on Friday, widening the gap between Elon Musk’s $54.20 per share offer as deal talks are said to be stuck over a debt financing contingency.Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US Agen

  • `Dr. Oz’ Shrinks Fetterman's Lead in Pennsylvania With Crime Ad Blitz

    (Bloomberg) -- Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz has used a barrage of ads on crime to erode rival John Fetterman’s once-commanding lead in their Pennsylvania race, imperiling Democrats’ hopes of keeping control of the Senate. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of Sabo

  • With Anthony Davis sitting out, Darvin Ham must wait for Lakers lineup he really wants

    Anthony Davis sat out because of lower back tightness in the Lakers' 119-115 preseason loss to the Phoenix Suns delaying what coach Davin Ham envisions on the court.

  • Police, fans clash outside Argentine soccer match; 1 dead

    At least one person died while police clashed with soccer fans trying to push into an Argentine league match Thursday night, and the referee stopped the game as clouds of tear gas spread inside the stadium. Authorities and witnesses said fans of the home team, Gimnasia y Esgrima, struggled to enter an already full stadium, and police fired rubber bullets and tear gas trying to get the crowd to retreat. The incident came less than a week after the use of tear gas inside a soccer stadium in Indonesia set off a crush that left 131 people dead.