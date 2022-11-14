Kremlin insists Kherson still belongs to Russia even as Zelenskyy pays a surprise visit to the newly retaken city

27
Sinéad Baker
·3 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kherson on Monday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kherson on Monday, November 14, 2022.Volodymyr Zelenskyy/Telegram

  • Ukraine retook Kherson last week, depriving Russia of its biggest war prize to date.

  • Zelenskyy visited the city after saying investigators had documented hundreds of Russian war crimes.

  • Russia responded to Zelenskyy's visit by falsely claiming that the city is part of Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a surprise visit to the recently retaken city of Kherson on Monday, celebrating Ukraine's victory even while the Kremlin claimed that the city belonged to Russia.

Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian officials shared images of the Ukrainian president in the city on Monday.

Russia responded to Zelenskyy's visit by saying that the city — which was the only regional capital taken by Russian forces since the start of the invasion in February — was still part of Russia.

"This is the territory of the Russian Federation," the Kremlin said on Monday, according to Russian state media agency RIA Novosti.

Russia annexed the Kherson region, and three other Ukrainian regions, in September, saying they had become part of Russia.

The move was widely condemned and not recognized internationally, and Russia did not even hold all of the territory at the time.

Russian troops retreated from the city last week, as Ukraine's army approached, meaning that Russian President Vladimir Putin has no physical or political hold over the city.

Alleged war crimes

People in Kherson celebrated when Ukraine's army entered the city on Friday, but also described what they said were episodes of torture and suffering under Russian control.

In his regular nightly address on Sunday, Zelenskyy said that what had been discovered in Kherson mirrored the horrors that had been discovered in other parts of the country.

"Investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes, the bodies of both civilians and military personnel are being found," he said.

"In the Kherson region, the Russian army left behind the same atrocities as in other regions of our country, where it was able to enter," he added.

Sky News spoke to a man, identified as Valery, whom the outlet reported was imprisoned in the city after he tried to stop soldiers stealing trucks from his factory.

A Kherson resident kisses a Ukrainian soldier in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.
A Kherson resident kisses a Ukrainian soldier in central Kherson, Sunday, November 13, 2022.AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

"In the 20 cells, there were more than 180 prisoners. Every day people were tortured," he said.

"They were tortured severely. They were electrocuted. They were suffocating people in water. They cut people. They were doing things that I can't imagine how any human being could do. We were praying that Ukraine would return to Kherson as soon as possible."

Another man told Sky News that Russian soldiers were raping girls in the city, as well as beating and killing men.

Locals have described mistreatment, torture, and murder by Russian troops in many areas of Ukraine that Russia had occupied, and that were subsequently retaken.

And mass graves have been discovered in multiple areas, including more then 400 in the city of Izyum.

Intercepted phone calls of Russian troops have also purportedly shown them bragging about torturing and killing Ukrainians.

Meanwhile, some suspected Russian collaborators in Kherson have been tied to lamp poles in the city, following Russia's retreated, The Associated Press reported.

Kherson remains with little power, and Zelenskyy warned on Sunday that the city was still "very dangerous" and littered with mines.

Read the original article on Business Insider

