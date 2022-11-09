Kremlin issues blacklist of outspoken Russian MPs who are not to be quoted about the war

Ukrainian military stands next to a burned Russian tank

The list of lawmakers who are no longer to be quoted includes:

Andrey Kartapolov, the Chairman of the Defense Committee of the State Duma;

Andrey Gurulyov, Viktor Zavarzin, Andrei Krasov, the General-Deputies;

Nina Ostanina, the Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Family Affairs, Women, and Children.

Read also: Russian propaganda uses old photos to smear Ukraine

According to the Kremlin, all of them “think too independently and are not afraid of criticizing the Russian army.”

One of the informed sources said these MP's often commented on the war,in particular putting the Kremlin in an unfavorable light.

Read also: Chinese vlogger living in Odesa confronts China's powerful propaganda machine

They are regarded as toxic by the Russian propaganda in context of the so-called "special operation" (the propaganda term the Kremlin uses for its full-scale invasion and war on Ukraine) and the "partial mobilization" in Russia.

"Starting with the mobilization and also in general, the authorities have noconsistent informational strategy. All comment however they want, not taking into account the Kremlin," the source said.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine