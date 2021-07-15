Kremlin Leak Appears to Confirm Existence of Trump ‘Kompromat’

Reuters/Mikhail Klimentyev

For years, there have been whispers that the Russian government holds compromising materials on Donald Trump. Now, an alleged leak from the heart of the Kremlin appears to show them boasting about kompromat.

The supposed leak obtained by The Guardian reportedly states that President Vladimir Putin personally approved a nefarious plan to throw Russia’s support behind Trump’s 2016 campaign. The document states that Putin, his spy chiefs, and top ministers agreed that a victory for a “mentally unstable” Trump would permanently weaken the United States.

The document also reportedly states that the Kremlin has so-called kompromat on Trump. It cryptically refers to “certain events” that happened during “non-official visits to Russian Federation territory.” The purported leak doesn’t explain what those events involved—only referring to an appendix that wasn’t attached the obtained document.

Trump is known to have visited Moscow on multiple occasions in the decades before he was elected as president. One memorable section of the Steele dossier threw up some extraordinary but unsubstantiated claims about the former president and some Russian prostitutes in a Moscow hotel room when he jetted into Russia for the 2013 Miss Universe pageant.

The document allegedly offers more detail on what Kremlin leaders thought of Trump before he became president and why they wanted him to win. It reportedly describes the future president as an “impulsive, mentally unstable and unbalanced individual who suffers from an inferiority complex,” and, therefore, the “most promising candidate.”

The Guardian reports that the papers—which appear to be signed off on by Putin himself—state that a Kremlin plan to back Trump was agreed at a meeting of the national security council on Jan. 22, 2016. It reportedly recommends that the Kremlin uses “all possible force” to push Trump to victory and help him sow “social turmoil” in the United States.

The document reportedly predicts that a Trump win “will definitely lead to the destabilization of the U.S.’s sociopolitical system,” and a “social explosion.” The papers threaten to insert “media viruses” into American systems to help exacerbate the chaos of a Trump presidency.

Months after the January 2016 meeting, Russian hackers broke into the servers of the Democratic National Committee and released thousands of private emails in an attempt to damage Hillary Clinton’s campaign. According to The Guardian, Clinton isn’t mentioned in the Kremlin papers.

When contacted by The Guardian, Putin’s spokesman Dmitri Peskov described the supposed leaked papers as “a great pulp fiction.”

