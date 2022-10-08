Kremlin looking for ‘reformer’ to replace hardliner Putin, says ex-Ukrainian FM

Kremlin

“There’s no doubt that there are certain developments around Putin, with behind-the-scenes contacts with the West,” the veteran Ukrainian diplomat said.

“Putin’s entourage have long been aware: Russia will lose. And if they have a slim chance of being saved – first of all, through changing the leader, (replacing the former one) who is to blame for everything. (They want) to try to bargain for their own pardoning so that they aren’t be sitting next to him on the bench of the International Criminal Court or a special international tribunal.”

According to Ohryzko, such attempts are doomed to failure since Russian society is full of criminal sentiments that are fundamentally different from Western values.

“They all are one gang, a den of thieves who have seized power in Russia,” he said.

“There cannot be any alternative there. It’s like shuffling the same deck, trying to pull out someone who can be sold to the West as a reformer. That’s what this gang cares about now.

“They believe they will be able to convince the West that Mr. X will be great, better, more pro-Western, liberal, democratic – which is not the case by definition.”

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine