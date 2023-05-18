Kremlin maintains levels of patriotic hysteria by way of futile attacks on Kyiv – Ukraine's Security Council Secretary

Serhii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC), says that Vladimir Putin's regime is attacking the capital of Ukraine with expensive missiles out of despair and to fuel patriotic hysteria among Russians.

Source: Danilov on Twitter

Quote: "Kyiv remains putin’s maniacal and unattainable goal. Symbolic places of Kyiv are the target of russian missile attacks. The kremlin needs those senseless and super-expensive attacks for russia on the capital to raise the degree of patriotic hysteria inside the country."

Details: According to the Secretary of the NSDC, Russia is developing a process of despair and disappointment with the authorities against the background of the failure of the offensive and failures at the front.

