Kremlin makes hints of Putin's "victory" in presidential election

Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, believes that Vladimir Putin will be "beyond any competition" in the presidential election in spring 2024.

Source: Peskov in an interview with Russian RBC news outlet

Quote: "The president has not yet announced that he would run for office.

Assuming that the president does run for office, it's clear that no one in our country can really compete with him at this point."

Details: Peskov said Putin "enjoys the absolute support of the population".

