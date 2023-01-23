Kremlin makes up reason for document about end of mobilisation being absent

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian President, has tried to explain the absence of a document about the end of mobilisation in Russia. He has said that it is related to other tasks that the Ministry of Defence of Russia is currently carrying out and Putin's words about the end of mobilisation should be a reference point here.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti

Quote from Peskov: "Calling up within the partial mobilisation was performed to reach the established number [of soldiers – ed.], which is necessary for carrying out tasks of the armed forces. The Defence Ministry has precisely reported that the established number was achieved; therefore, the partial mobilisation was stopped and it's over."

Details: However, Peskov has clarified that the partial mobilisation also includes other measures necessary for performing tasks of the armed forces. "This is related to soldiers carrying out tasks, etc. In this way, it [the mobilisation – ed.] goes on," he said.

Putin's press secretary has stressed once again that the Russian President's words and statements about ending mobilisation should be a reference point, even though the decree on the partial mobilisation has other functions, necessary for the Defence Ministry, as well.

Background: On 18 January, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine claimed that Russia was preparing for a new mobilisation wave, during which Moscow residents would be targeted in particular.

