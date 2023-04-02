Kremlin mouthpiece suggests Russians take out Putin, Tsymbaliuk says

Dmytro Peskov hinted to the Russians that the war against Ukraine will continue as long as the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is alive, Roman Tsymbaliuk believes

"As Peskov said recently, the war will last for long, and everyone should rally around Russian dictator Putin,” Tsymbaliuk said on Radio NV.

“Listening to these words, I concluded that while Putin lives, he will stay in power, and the war will go on. Peskov was giving a sort of a hint to Russians."

Tsymbaliuk said, however, that Russian society is "dead" and highly unlikely to take the hint.

A "hybrid war" in Ukraine is for the long term, and Russians need to rally around Putin, Tsymbaliuk quoted Peskov as saying on March 29.

Peskov avoided answering the question about prospects of a ceasefire in Ukraine and whether the war could end this year. He referred those questions to other experts.

Russia continues to suffer great losses in the war against Ukraine. Around 610 Russian troops were eliminated in Ukraine in the past 24 hours alone.

The total Russian losses in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine exceeded 172,000 soldiers, according to estimates by the Ukrainian military’s General Staff.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine