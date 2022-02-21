Kremlin: No firm plans for summit with Biden

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Emmanuel Macron
    Emmanuel Macron
    President of France
  • Dmitry Peskov
    Russian politician


The Kremlin on Monday emphasized that no firm plans have been made for a summit between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, one day after French President Emmanuel Macron said the two leaders "accepted the principle" of a summit.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that while Biden and Putin can schedule a phone call or meeting at any time, there were no definite plans for a summit, according to Reuters.

Peskov's comments came the day after Macron announced in a statement that Biden and Putin "accepted the principle" of a summit discussing "security and strategic stability in Europe," as tensions grow amid reports of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Macron specified that the summit would only take place if Russia does not invade Ukraine, and said the substance of such an event would be determined by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who are scheduled to meet on Thursday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Sunday evening said Biden "accepted in principle" a meeting with Putin "if an invasion hasn't happened." She said the meeting would take place after Blinken and Lavrov's meeting.

Psaki stressed that the U.S. is "always ready for diplomacy," while "also ready to swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war."

"And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon," she added.

Russia has amassed more than 150,000 troops across the Ukrainian border, stoking fears in the U.S. and among allied nations that Moscow is planning a military incursion. Russia, however, has denied having any plans.

Biden on Friday said he was "convinced" that Putin had "made the decision" to invade Ukraine.

Ukraine welcomed the idea of Biden and Putin taking part in a summit, but emphasized that Kyiv must be part of any discussions, Reuters noted.

"No one can resolve our issue without us," Oleksiy Danilov, Ukraine's top security official, said.

"Everything should happen with our participation," he reportedly added.

Peskov on Sunday also said Putin is planning to deliver remarks to an extraordinary session of Russia's Security Council soon, according to Reuters.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden agrees ‘in principle’ to meet Putin if Russia does not invade Ukraine

    President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit to discuss the situation in Ukraine, the White House said Sunday

  • UN court to open hearings in Rohingya genocide case

    Myanmar's shadow civilian administration called on the United Nations' top court Monday not to allow the country's military rulers to represent the Southeast Asian nation at hearings into a case accusing the country of genocide against the Rohingya ethnic minority. Four days of hearings into the Myanmar military's deadly 2017 crackdown on the Rohingya are scheduled to open Monday afternoon at the International Court of Justice amid a dispute over who should represent the country in court. Representatives of Myanmar are scheduled to address judges to outline why they believe the case that was filed by the African nation of Gambia, representing a group of Muslim nations, should be dropped.

  • Israel successfully tests naval air defense system

    Israel on Monday said it successfully tested a new naval air defense system, intercepting a series of threats in what officials called a key layer of protection against Iran and its proxies in the region. The C-Dome is being installed on Israel's latest-generation corvette warships, which protect Israel's coastline and offshore natural gas assets in the Mediterranean. The tests simulated a number of incoming threats, including rockets, cruise missiles and drones, the Defense Ministry said.

  • Kremlin says "daily" Western predictions of Ukraine invasion are provocative

    Repeated Western predictions of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are provocative and may have adverse consequences, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday. U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he was convinced Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a decision to invade Ukraine, and though there was still room for diplomacy, he expected Russia to move on the country in the coming days. Russia has repeatedly denied preparing to invade Ukraine.

  • With all eyes on Ukraine, Putin to send his envoy to Balkans

    With all eyes on a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is sending his top security envoy to the Balkans where Moscow has been trying to maintain influence mainly through its ally Serbia, according to reports. Serbia’s pro-government media said Monday Nikolai Patrushev, the powerful secretary of the Kremlin’s Security Council, is due to arrive in Belgrade in the coming days for talks with Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic.

  • Russia Says Putin-Biden Summit Not Confirmed Yet: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia said Monday there were “no concrete plans” yet for a summit between Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden, hours after the White House said it had agreed in principle to a meeting to help resolve the standoff over Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Wel

  • Putin may launch invasion of Ukraine in Donbas, analysts say

    In two ominous signs that Vladimir Putin may be readying an invasion of Ukraine, the Russian president on Friday signed a decree calling Russian military reservists to active training, while pro-Kremlin leaders in two breakaway “Russian-occupied” territories in eastern Ukraine ordered mobilization of men ages 18 to 55 to fight against their fellow Ukrainians.

  • Russia-Ukraine conflict: Airlines that are cancelling flights

    Despite president Vladimir Putin denying plans of a Russian invasion, some airlines are refusing to take any chances.

  • Israeli PM says revived Iran nuclear deal would mean a 'more violent' Middle East

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday that a U.S.-Iranian deal taking shape to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers is weaker than the original arrangement and would lead to a more violent Middle East. The 2015 deal limited Iran’s enrichment of uranium to make it harder for Tehran to develop material for nuclear weapons, in return for a lifting of international sanctions against Tehran. But it has eroded since 2018 when then-President Donald Trump withdrew the United States and reimposed far-reaching sanctions on Iran.

  • Now Trump Says His Accounting Firm Was 'Broken' By 'Radical Leftist' Racists

    That's not what the accounting firm says.

  • Finland's president sees changes in Putin: 'It was a different kind of behavior'

    He said his nation might consider joining NATO if it felt threatened.

  • Twitter Users Spit Trump 'Truths' After News About His Imminent App Launch

    Trump's social media platform, "Truth Social," is reportedly set to roll out on Apple's App Store this week.

  • Detroit police break up Native sugarbush ceremony, saying 'sovereign stuff is not valid'

    Detroit police break up peaceful and permitted Native sugarbush ceremony in River Rouge Park

  • U.S. has intel that Russian commanders have orders to proceed with invasion

    The intelligence indicates that commanders on the ground making specific plans for how they would maneuver in their sector of the battlefield.

  • A Ukrainian reservist learns fighting skills she hopes never to use

    Alisa, a 38-year-old Ukrainian with an office job in the capital, had always enjoyed sport shooting and joined a local territorial defence unit more than a year ago to acquire combat skills. Now she is worried she might have to use those skills in a real war with Russia. "I realise he can be hurt because of silliness of the neighbouring country, not a brother country anymore," said Alisa, who asked to be identified only by her first name.

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis: Five Ukrainian 'saboteurs' who attempted to cross border killed, Kremlin claims

    'Vladimir Putin has embarrassed Emmanuel Macron - again' Russian troops enter new phase of readiness Putin 'has drawn up hitlist of Ukrainians to kill' after invasion Four Russian false flags that are comically easy to debunk Why Russia wants to invade and what could happen next

  • Mysterious ‘Z’ Painted on Russian Tanks Closing in on Ukraine Border

    Rob Lee TwitterWhile the world continues to watch Russian troops mass and maneuver along Ukraine’s vast borders, an esoteric group of investigative journalists and military experts are focusing on an ominous “Z” that has started appearing on military hardware heading towards Ukraine.Video posted on social media has shown hundreds more tanks, communications vehicles and rocket launchers bearing down on the border. Many of those captured on camera have been painted with a “Z” inside a large white

  • Putin abruptly summoned his top security officials as US warns war with Ukraine is imminent

    The unscheduled security council meeting comes as the Kremlin says there are "no concrete plans" for Putin to meet Biden as previously reported.

  • Russian Troops Have Orders to Launch Ukraine Invasion: Report

    The U.S. has obtained intelligence that Russian officers have received orders to launch an invasion into Ukraine.

  • GOP Senate candidate JD Vance said he doesn't 'really care what happens to Ukraine'

    "I do care about the fact that in my community right now the leading cause of death among 18-45-year-olds is Mexican fentanyl," Vance said.