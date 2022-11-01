Kremlin official claims Putin's decree on end of partial mobilisation is unnecessary

1
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary for the Russian President, has said that after consulting with lawyers, the Putin administration came to the conclusion that a decree on the end of conscription as part of partial mobilisation is unnecessary.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Quote from Peskov: "The President said that he would consult with lawyers. We inform you that a decree is not needed. Regarding this, we have the opinion of the State Legal Department in the Presidential Administration. Accordingly, we put an end to it. The partial mobilisation has been completed."

Details: The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation had sent telegrams to the military enlistment offices "regarding the suspension and further non-sending of any call-up notices."

As Peskov said, Putin's decree on the beginning of partial mobilisation from 21 September has been implemented; as a result, 300,000 people have been called up.

Previously: On 31 October, Vladimir Putin, the president of the aggressor country, declared that the mobilisation in Russia had been completed, but he claimed that he did not know whether a separate decree was required to this effect.

Background:

  • Sergei Shoigu, the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, has informed Putin that the partial mobilisation has apparently come to an end, and that 82,000 conscripts have been sent to Ukraine.

  • On 31 October, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation claimed that subordinate units have received instructions to report on the completion of partial mobilisation by 1 November.

  • On 31 October, the Kremlin avoided questions about the absence of presidential decree confirming the end of mobilisation.


Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

