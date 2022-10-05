Kremlin official claims Russian troops to bring back Ukrainian-liberated territories to Russia

Ukrainska Pravda
IRYNA BALACHUK WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 14:21

Dmitriy Peskov, the press secretary of the President of Russia, has expressed confidence that Russian occupiers will reclaim the Ukrainian-liberated territories, on which the Russian Federation previously held sham referendums, and which Putin previously "admitted in Russia."

Source: Kremlin-controlled news outlet RIA Novosti

Details: The journalists asked whether there are contradictions between Putin's statements that the "accepted territories" were to stay with Russia forever and the fact Russian troops were retreating from some territories.

Quote: "There are no contradictions here; they will stay with Russia forever, [and] they will be returned."

Details: He also added that Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts of Ukraine "became part of Russia" in those borders where the occupying military-civilian administration operated "at the time of accession."

Quote from Peskov: "I repeat once again, certain territories there will be returned. We will continue to consult with the population that shows a desire to live with Russia."

Background:

