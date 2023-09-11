Kremlin officially confirms Kim Jong-Un's visit to Russia

The Kremlin has officially announced the upcoming visit of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

Source: press service of the Russian President

Details: It is noted that Kim Jong-Un will pay an official visit to the Russian Federation in the coming days at Putin's invitation.

For reference: This trip will be Kim's first visit abroad in four years. His last trip abroad in 2019 was also for a summit with Putin.

Background:

On 4 September, The New York Times reported, citing sources, that Kim Jong Un is planning to visit Russia this month to meet with Putin and discuss the possibility of supplying Russia with more weapons for the war against Ukraine.

The meeting is scheduled to take place in the Russian city of Vladivostok. Putin is currently on a visit there.

Several media outlets reported on 11 September that Kim Jong Un and Putin might have a meeting on Tuesday.

