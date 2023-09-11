Kremlin officially confirms Kim Jong-Un's visit to Russia

The Kremlin has officially announced the upcoming visit of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

Source: press service of the Russian President

Details: It is noted that Kim Jong-Un will pay an official visit to the Russian Federation in the coming days at Putin's invitation.

For reference: This trip will be Kim's first visit abroad in four years. His last trip abroad in 2019 was also for a summit with Putin.

Background:

