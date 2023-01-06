Kremlin-ordered truce is uncertain amid suspicion of motives

3
ANDREW MELDRUM
·3 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The impact of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order for his forces in Ukraine to observe a unilateral, 36-hour cease-fire was in doubt Friday after Kyiv officials dismissed the move as a ploy but didn’t clarify whether Ukrainian troops would follow suit.

Moscow also didn’t say whether it would hit back if Ukraine kept fighting.

The Russian-declared truce in the nearly 11-month war began at noon Friday and was to continue through midnight Saturday Moscow time (0900 GMT Friday to 2100 GMT Saturday; 4 a.m. EST Friday to 4 p.m. EST Saturday). There were no immediate reports of it being broken.

Putin’s announcement Thursday that the Kremlin’s troops would stop fighting along the 1,100-kilometer (684-mile) front line or elsewhere was unexpected. It came after the Russian Orthodox Church head, Patriarch Kirill, proposed a cease-fire for this weekend’s Orthodox Christmas holiday. The Orthodox Church, which uses the Julian calendar, celebrates Christmas on Jan. 7.

But Ukrainian and Western officials suspected an ulterior motive in Putin’s apparent goodwill gesture.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy questioned the Kremlin’s intentions, accusing the Kremlin of planning the fighting pause “to continue the war with renewed vigor.”

“Now they want to use Christmas as a cover to stop the advance of our guys in the (eastern) Donbas (region) for a while and bring equipment, ammunition and mobilized people closer to our positions,” Zelenskyy said late Thursday.

He did not, however, state outright that Kyiv would ignore Putin’s request.

U.S. President Joe Biden echoed Zelenskyy's wariness, saying it was “interesting” that Putin was ready to bomb hospitals, nurseries and churches on Christmas and New Year’s.

“I think (Putin) is trying to find some oxygen,” Biden said, without elaborating.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washington had “little faith in the intentions behind this announcement,” adding that Kremlin officials ”have given us no reason to take anything that they offer at face value.”

The truce order seems to be a ploy “to rest, refit, regroup, and ultimately re-attack,” he said.

The Institute for the Study of War agreed that the truce could be a ruse allowing Russia to regroup.

“Such a pause would disproportionately benefit Russian troops and begin to deprive Ukraine of the initiative,” the think tank said late Thursday. "Putin cannot reasonably expect Ukraine to meet the terms of this suddenly declared cease-fire and may have called for the cease-fire to frame Ukraine as unaccommodating and unwilling to take the necessary steps toward negotiations.”

Washington says it is prepared to keep backing Ukraine’s war effort. On Friday, the U.S. was due to announce nearly $3 billion in military aid for Ukraine — a massive new package that was expected for the first time include several dozen Bradley fighting vehicles.

The ill-feeling between the warring sides showed no signs of abating, despite the backdrop of Christmas.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, said those who rejected Putin’s proposal for a Christmas truce were “clowns” and “pigs.”

“The hand of Christian mercy was extended to the Ukrainians,” he said in a Telegram post. “But pigs have no faith and no innate sense of gratitude.”

Some civilians on the streets of Kyiv said they spoke from bitter experience in doubting Russia’s motives.

“Everybody is preparing (for an attack), because everybody remembers what happened on the New Year when there were around 40 Shahed (Iranian drones),” local resident Vasyl Kuzmenko said. “But everything is possible.”

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops begin temporary ceasefire for Orthodox Christmas

    Zelensky accuses Putin of wanting to halt Kyiv’s progress in eastern Ukraine

  • Putin's call for Orthodox Christmas truce in Ukraine greeted with scepticism

    KYIV/BAKHMUT, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Thursday for a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine to mark Orthodox Christmas, a move rejected by Kyiv which said there could be no truce until Russia withdraws its troops from occupied land. The United States and Germany made a joint announcement to supply Ukraine with armoured combat vehicles, a boost for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy who has urged Western allies to provide his forces with armour and heavy weapons for months. Germany said it was sending Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles, following an announcement by France on Wednesday it was sending AMX-10 RC armoured combat vehicles.

  • Russians tighten checks in Starobilsk after successful strikes by Ukrainian Armed Forces

    The Russian invaders have intensified checks on the local population in Starobilsk, Luhansk Oblast, as the occupiers suspect that people are helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Source: Luhansk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram Quote: "The checks that took place in Polovynkyne and Tytarivka have reached Starobilsk.

  • Russian soldiers use bodies of dead brothers-in-arms as shields

    Bodies of Russian soldiers have piled up in Donbas, and Russian troops use those piles as shields when they conduct offensive operations. Source: Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in an interview with ABC News Details: Budanov was in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, at the end of December where the fiercest battles are going on right now.

  • Kyiv life carries on as Russian ceasefire kicks in

    STORY: On Friday morning - Christmas Eve for Russians and many Ukrainians - Russian shells hit Kramatorsk, a Ukrainian city near the frontline in the industrial Donetsk region that Russia claims as its territory, the city mayor said.In a surprise, last minute announcement on Thursday (January 5), Putin unilaterally ordered his troops to observe a ceasefire from Friday to run through the Russian Orthodox Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, a move that was rejected as a trick by Ukraine and its allies.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy dismissed the idea out of hand, saying the goal was to halt the progress of Ukraine's forces in Donetsk and the wider eastern Donbas region and bring in more of Moscow's forces.

  • A 'Cynical Trap': Ukraine Dismisses Russia's Declaration of a Holiday Ceasefire

    American and Ukrainian officials expressed skepticism about the Kremlin's unilateral 36-hour ceasefire, which comes as the U.S. and other Western allies pour new military aid into Ukraine

  • Ukraine Plant Must Be Seized From Russia, Nuclear Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine must seize Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant back from Russia by force as efforts to establish a security zone around it evaporate, Kyiv’s top nuclear official said. Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosAmazon to Slash More Than 18,000 Jobs in Escalation of CutsWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing Conce

  • Gamer's choice! These are the 8 bestselling video games of the week

    Ride along with the God of War, go on a super Sonic adventure...or Just Dance!

  • Ukrainian billionaire Zhevago to be released on bail pending French extradition hearing

    CHAMBERY, France (Reuters) -A French court decided on Thursday to release Ukrainian billionaire Kostyantyn Zhevago on bail ahead of an extradition hearing on Jan. 19 on whether he should be sent to Ukraine to face embezzlement charges. Zhevago, a 48-year-old billionaire who controls London-listed iron pellet producer Ferrexpo, was arrested in France in late December at Ukraine's request and had been detained since. Ukraine's state bureau of investigation DBR has said the billionaire was wanted on suspicion of embezzlement and money-laundering linked to the disappearance of $113 million from the now bankrupt lender Finance & Credit Bank.

  • Man charged in woman's murder released from jail own recognizance

    Drew Carter III​ had been in custody on charges in the murder of Jessica Flores since March 2019.

  • House adjourns after Kevin McCarthy loses 11th vote for speaker

    House adjourns after Kevin McCarthy loses 11th vote for speaker

  • Prince Harry reveals that he killed 25 people in Afghanistan

    The Duke of Sussex killed 25 people during his second tour of Afghanistan, he reveals in his memoir.

  • Twitter Sued For Failing To Pay Rent On San Francisco Office

    The landlord is alleging that owner Elon Musk failed to pay rent on the Bay Area office space.

  • Biden urges migrants not to 'just show up at the border' to immigrate to the U.S.

    Speaking at the White House on Thursday, President Biden said people from Central and South America should not try to immigrate to the U.S. by crossing the U.S.-Mexico border unlawfully. “Do not just show up at the border,” he declared.

  • 'Our final goodbye': Thousands mourn Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in unprecedented Vatican City funeral

    Thousands of people gathered at St. Peter's Square in Vatican City to mourn the loss of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in a funeral that had no blueprint.

  • Storm driven by atmospheric river turns deadly in California

    California is getting slammed by another powerful winter storm. CBS News national correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti joins Elaine Quijano from Northern California to discuss the impact.

  • Zelenskyy warns Russia will 'throw everything they have' in attempt to turn war around

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned in an overnight address that Russia is planning to ramp up its aggression and will "throw everything they have" in an attempt to turn the war around.

  • China's Economy to Rebound 'Very Strongly' From 2Q, HSBC Says

    Jing Liu, chief economist for Greater China, explains why she expects a strong rebound of the Chinese economy after a bumpy transition period, and discusses the government's policies. She speaks with Yvonne Man and David Ingles on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open." (Excerpts) Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • LOOK: Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium lit up for Bills S Damar Hamlin

    The #Chiefs lit Arrowhead Stadium blue on Wednesday evening in support of #Bills S Damar Hamlin.

  • California hit with more rain, flooding threats: See the impact of back-to-back powerful storms

    California was hit with yet another powerful storm that threatened rain, wind and flooding, just days after another storm plowed through.