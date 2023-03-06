Kremlin prepares for elections, expects higher support of Putin and voter turnout than last time

The Kremlin held discussion about the 2024 presidential elections – it expects better results for Vladimir Putin than in 2018.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned media RBK with reference to its sources

Details: Members of the external political bloc of the Kremlin were gathered by Sergey Kirienko, First Deputy Head of the Administration of the President of Russia.

The Russian authorities will try to preserve "the high level of support and consolidation of citizens". The results must be "better than during the last campaign", both in terms of support and voter turnout.

The basic scenario during the preparation for the elections is Putin participating in them, though he has not announced his plans to participate in the campaign yet.

The Kremlin also thinks that after the "integration" of the Russia-occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia, the number of voters allegedly rose, and the level of support of Putin in these regions is allegedly high.

