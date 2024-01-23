Kremlin prepares for long confrontation with the West – Lithuanian Defence Intelligence chief

Russia might initiate various provocations on NATO's borders, and Lithuania should expect aggressive rhetoric from the Kremlin.

Source: Darius Jauniškis, Head of the Lithuanian State Security Department (VSD), as reported by European Pravda with reference to LRT

Quote: "We can see that the Kremlin is preparing for a long-term confrontation with the West and has quite a wide range of means and instruments, which it will undoubtedly use to reduce Western support for Ukraine," Jauniškis told reporters after a meeting of the State Defence Council on Tuesday.

"Of course, information and cyber operations will be used, which is what we are observing at the moment, and nuclear blackmail is one of those means," Jauniškis added.

Details: According to the head of the VSD, we cannot exclude incidents on the territory of NATO countries initiated by Russia.

More active pressure from the Kremlin on Kaliningrad Oblast is also likely, he said.

"They see Kaliningrad as their weak spot. Undoubtedly, aggressive rhetoric can be expected from them towards Lithuania in particular regarding the situation in Kaliningrad," Jauniškis said.

In January, the defence ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania approved the creation of a joint Baltic defence zone on the eastern border, where the countries border with Russia and Belarus.

The Baltic countries' border strengthening with their eastern neighbours became known amid increasingly active discussions about the possibility of Russia attacking NATO member states. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has warned that this could happen in a few years.

Support UP or become our patron!



