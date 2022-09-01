Putin pays tribute to Gorbachev but won't attend his funeral

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev arrives at the German-Russian Petersburg Dialogue conference in Dresden on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2006. Russian President Vladimir Putin met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday for talks about Iran's nuclear program and growing Russian-German economic ties, revisiting the city where he once served as a KGB spy. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
·4 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday paid tribute to Mikhail Gorbachev but will not attend the late former Soviet leader's funeral, a decision reflecting the Kremlin’s ambivalence about Gorbachev’s legacy.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that prior to departing for a working trip to Russia’s westernmost Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad, Putin visited a Moscow hospital where Mikhail Gorbachev’s body is kept before Saturday’s funeral to lay flowers at his coffin.

“Regrettably, the president’s working schedule wouldn’t allow him to do that on Saturday, so he decided to do that today,” Peskov said in a conference call with reporters.

Russian state television showed Putin walking to Gorbachev's open coffin and putting a bouquet of red roses next to it. He stood in silence for a few moments, bowed his head, touched the coffin, crossed himself and walked away.

Gorbachev, who died Tuesday, will be buried at Moscow’s Novodevichy cemetery next to his wife Raisa after a farewell ceremony will be held at the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions, an iconic mansion near the Kremlin that has served as the venue for state funerals since Soviet times.

Asked if Gorbachev will be given a state funeral, Peskov said the funeral will have “elements” of state funeral, such as honorary guards, and the government will help organize them. He wouldn’t elaborate how the ceremony will differ from a full-fledged state funeral.

Putin’s decision to pay a private visit to the hospital while staying away from Saturday’s public farewell ceremony combined with uncertainty surrounding the funeral's status reflect the Kremlin’s uneasiness about the legacy of Gorbachev. The late leader has been lauded in the West by putting an end to the Cold War but reviled by many at home for actions that led to the 1991 Soviet collapse and plunged millions into poverty.

If the Kremlin had declared a state funeral for Gorbachev, it would have made it awkward for Putin to snub the official ceremony. A state funeral would also oblige the Kremlin to send invitations to foreign leaders to attend it, something that Moscow would probably be reluctant to do amid the tensions with the West over its action in Ukraine.

While avoiding explicit personal criticism of Gorbachev, Putin in the past repeatedly blamed him for failing to secure written commitments from the West that would rule out NATO’s expansion eastward — an issue that became a major irritant in Russia-West ties for decades and fomented tensions that exploded when the Russian leader sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

In Wednesday's telegram of condolences released by the Kremlin, Putin praised Gorbachev as a man who left “an enormous impact on the course of world history.”

“He led the country during difficult and dramatic changes, amid large-scale foreign policy, economic and society challenges,” Putin said. “He deeply realized that reforms were necessary and tried to offer his solutions for the acute problems.”

Sergei Markov, a pro-Kremlin political analyst, observed that Putin’s decision to privately pay tribute to Gorbachev reflected both “security problems and utter unpopularity of Mikhail Gorbachev’s policies.” At the same time, Putin wanted to show his respect to the former head of state, Markov added.

The Kremlin's ambivalent view of Gorbachev was mirrored by state television broadcasts, which paid tribute to Gorbachev as a historic figure but described his reforms as poorly planned and held him responsible for failing to safeguard the country’s interests in dialogue with the West.

The criticism echoed earlier assessments by Putin, who has famously lamented the collapse of the Soviet Union as the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century.”

On Wednesday, Peskov said that Gorbachev was an “extraordinary” statesman who will “always remain in the country’s history,” but noted what he described as his idealistic view of the West.

“Gorbachev gave an impulse for ending the Cold War and he sincerely wanted to believe that it would be over and an eternal romance would start between the renewed Soviet Union and the collective West,” Peskov said. “This romanticism failed to materialize. The bloodthirsty nature of our opponents has come to light, and it’s good that we realized that in time.”

___

More AP stories on Mikhail Gorbachev here: https://apnews.com/hub/mikhail-gorbachev

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER: Why is China so angry over UN report on Xinjiang?

    China has responded furiously to a United Nations report on alleged human rights abuses in its northwestern Xinjiang region targeting Uyghurs and other mainly Muslim ethnic minorities. The report has been in the works for years and was released despite Chinese efforts to delay or block it, aware of how it could validate claims that more than 1 million ethnic minority members were forcibly sent to centers it says were for vocational training. The camps have been part of a widespread campaign of repression in Xinjiang, allegedly including involuntary sterilizations of women, forced labor, the demolition of mosques and other religious sites, the separation of Muslim children from their families and the harassment of minority members living abroad.

  • A New Iran Nuclear Deal Would Help Prove America Is Truly Back

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/GettyFor decades, the greatest threat to world peace was that we lived in a bipolar world. Today it may be that that world is dominated by a bipolar superpower.The latest example of America’s split personality is the progress that is currently being made toward reviving the deal to freeze Iran’s nuclear program.Don’t get me wrong; getting this deal restarted is a good thing by any measure. (You can tell because the Israelis are against it and th

  • Pound in biggest monthly fall against the dollar since 2016

    The last time the pound fell so much against the dollar was in the aftermath of the UK's Brexit vote.

  • Russia uses gas supply as 'weapon of war' says France

    STORY: France has accused Moscow of using energy supplies as a "weapon of war".Tuesday's allegation comes as Russia's Gazprom reduced deliveries to one of France's main utilities.The gas giant is also preparing to stop flows along Nord Stream 1 to Germany from Wednesday (August 31) to Friday for maintenance.The major pipeline, the main conduit for Russian gas into Europe, has become a flash point in the economic war between Moscow and Brussels. The Kremlin said Tuesday that technological problems caused by Western sanctions were the only thing standing in the way of supplying gas through Nord Stream 1.But France's Energy Transition Minister said Tuesday that "very clearly Russia was using gas as a weapon of war".The minister was speaking after French utility ENGIE said it would receive less gas from Gazprom from Tuesday due to an unspecified contractural dispute.European governments are trying to find a response to soaring energy costs for businesses and households.They are also want to find alternatives to Russian supply to store for winter.Western nations fear that Moscow is driving up gas prices to try and weaken their resolve in opposing its invasion of Ukraine.Moscow denies doing this.European energy ministers will hold an emergency meeting on September 9 to discuss the crisis.A source in Italy said Germany is open to discussing a price-cap scheme on gas supplies at a European level.Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has been pushing for a price cap, and called for steps to decouple the cost of electricity from the gas price.

  • Glenn Schumann enters seventh Georgia season with expanded role as co-defensive coordinator

    Glenn Schumann came in on the ground floor when Kirby Smart beame Georgia coach and is still here possessing a fresh national championship trophy.

  • Russian occupiers give IAEA 1 day to complete Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant inspection as its mission sets out from Kyiv to Zaporizhzhia

    IRYNA BALACHUK - WEDNESDAY, 31 AUGUST 2022, 07:39 The mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has set out from Kyiv to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) where it is expected to inspect the situation at the power plant and establish permanent IAEA representation.

  • EU will suspend agreement with Russia that eases visa issuance - Hungary minister

    BUDAPEST (Reuters) -The European Union will suspend an agreement with Russia that eases visa issuance but there will not be a blanket visa ban imposed as there is no unanimity on that, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Facebook on Wednesday. Szijjarto also announced that Hungary has signed a deal with Russia's Gazprom for additional gas shipments from Sept. 1. He said Hungary, along with some other member states, opposed a Russian visa ban at a meeting of EU ministers in Prague.

  • N. Korea may send workers to Russian-occupied east Ukraine

    As the war in Ukraine stretches into its seventh month, North Korea is hinting at its interest in sending construction workers to help rebuild Russian-occupied territories in the country's east. The idea is openly endorsed by senior Russian officials and diplomats, who foresee a cheap and hard-working workforce that could be thrown into the “most arduous conditions," a term Russia's ambassador to North Korea used in a recent interview. The talks came after North Korea in July became the only nation aside from Russia and Syria to recognize the independence of the territories, Donetsk and Luhansk, further aligning with Russia over the conflict in Ukraine.

  • Arizona hospital system in danger of losing contract with nation's largest Medicaid managed care plan

    Upward of 400,000 Medicaid patients in Arizona may lose access to services at Abrazo Health. Here's why.

  • Yellen warns failure to agree Russian oil price cap threatens global economy

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other G-7 finance ministers will discuss a Russian oil price cap at the end of the week.

  • Finland drastically cuts tourist visas for Russians

    Finland on Thursday slashed the number of visas issued to Russian citizens to a tenth of the regular amount in a move seen as a show of solidarity with Ukraine. Finland, which shares the longest border with Russia of all European Union member countries, announced the decision in August amid growing pressure from politicians and ordinary citizens to restrict the movement of Russian tourists through the Nordic country as Moscow continues its war in Ukraine. “It’s important that we show that at the same time when Ukrainians are suffering, normal tourism shouldn’t continue business as usual,” Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said during EU foreign ministers meeting meeting in the Czech capital Prague on Wednesday.

  • Oil Prices Head for Their Longest Losing Streak in Years

    The weak outlook for the global economy as well as plentiful supply are pushing down on crude prices in the global market.

  • Occupiers ostentatiously capture "Ukrainian terrorists" on eve of IAEA mission arrival at Zaporozhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - WEDNESDAY, 31 AUGUST 2022, 15:30 Vladimir Rogov, a representative of the occupying administration in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, reported that on the eve of the IAEA mission arrival, "Ukrainian saboteurs" were allegedly arrested in Enerhodar.

  • Unfinished business: Biden sharpens his attacks on Trumpism

    Nearly two years after he defeated Donald Trump, President Joe Biden has some unfinished business he’s aiming to settle with the restive forces of Trumpism. Biden, who largely avoided even referring to “the former guy” by name during his first year in office, has grown increasingly vocal in calling out Trump personally, which White House officials say reflects the urgency with which he views the threat of Trump and his devotees.

  • Exxon, Shell close to selling California oil and gas venture Aera - sources

    Exxon Mobil Corp has joined Shell Plc in seeking to divest their Aera joint venture, and the duo are in advanced talks with a buyer for the California oil and gas producer, three people with knowledge of the matter said. Demand for oil assets is rising with this year's surge in energy prices and as publicly traded companies shed older operations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Exxon and Shell have signaled a desire to focus on larger-scale oil fields and liquefied natural gas projects.

  • California lawmakers vote to keep state's only nuclear plant running

    The bill, backed by Governor Gavin Newsom but opposed by some environmental groups, marks a reversal of the state's 2016 decision to retire PG&E Corp's Diablo Canyon power plant by 2025. If signed by Newsom, the legislation delays Diablo Canyon's retirement by five years to 2030 and exempts some state agencies from complying with certain environmental laws to enable the extension.

  • Red Cross denied access to prisoners at Russian-held Olenivka despite 'intense' talks -ICRC chief

    Red Cross officials have failed to secure access to Ukrainian prisoners of war held in the Russian-controlled town of Olenivka where dozens were killed in an attack in July, the head of the international aid group said on Thursday. Ukraine and Russia have traded accusations over the missile strike or explosion in the front-line town of Olenivka in eastern Donetsk that killed prisoners held by Moscow-backed separatists. International Committee of the Red Cross Director-General Robert Mardini told reporters in Kyiv that the group was engaged in intense negotiations with Russian authorities, but had not been granted access to those POWs and also lacked security guarantees to carry out such a visit.

  • FBI agents found 3 classified documents inside desks in Trump's office at Mar-a-Lago, DOJ says in court papers

    "The seized documents included documents that were collectively stored or found together with documents with classification markings," the DOJ said.

  • Kremlin: Europe puts up barriers for Gazprom's operations

    The Kremlin accused the European Union on Thursday of putting up barriers to the Russian energy firm Gazprom's operations, as Russia's gas exports decline and the crucial Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline is closed for maintenance. Gazprom Chief Executive Alexei Miller said on Wednesday that Western sanctions were responsible for Siemens Energy being unable to carry out regular maintenance on equipment for the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline, which is currently shut for three days of maintenance.

  • Baggage handler dies when hair gets stuck in belt loader

    A contract baggage handler unloading a Frontier flight has died after her hair became stuck in the belt loader. The incident occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. at Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans when the unnamed woman who was employed by GAT Airline Ground Support, which contracts with Frontier, was working to offload an inbound aircraft after it landed when her hair somehow managed to get stuck in the belt loader. The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear but GAT CEO Mike Hough confirmed to ABC News in a statement that the female victim was severely injured and subsequently died as a result of the incident.