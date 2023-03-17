Kremlin on Putin's arrest warrant: The question itself is unacceptable

The Administration of the President of Russia considers the warrant for Vladimir Putin's arrest issued by the International Criminal Court to be legally null and void.

Source: RIA Novosti and Meduza with reference to RBC

Details: Putin's spokesman Dmytro Peskov said: "The question itself is unacceptable; Russia, as a number of other countries, doesn't recognize this court’s jurisdiction, and accordingly, any decisions of this sort are negligible for Russia, from a legal point of view."

The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Maria Zakharova, wrote that Russia does not cooperate with the ICC, and "possible ‘prescriptions’ for arrest that come from the International Court of Justice will be legally null and void for us."

The children's ombudsman of Russia, Maria Lvova-Belova, for whose arrest the ICC also issued an order in connection with the actions of the Russians in Ukraine, said: "It is lovely that the international community appreciates the work to help the children of our country, that we do not leave them in the military zone actions, that we take them out, that we create good conditions for them, surround them with loving and caring people. There were sanctions from all countries, even Japan; what about me, now there is an arrest warrant, and I wonder what will happen next. Well, we continue to work."

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, said, "There is no need to explain how this document should be used" [meaning, the ICC warrant is completely useless – ed.].

Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the Russian Federation's State Duma, said, "We regard any attacks on the President of the Russian Federation as aggression against our country".

Andrey Klishas, Chairman of the Committee of the Federation Council on Constitutional Legislation and State Building, believes that "by making such an absurd decision, the ICC has embarked on the path of self-destruction", and Russia should immediately issue a warrant for the arrest of all judges of the International Criminal Court.

MP Vladimir Dzhabarov also stated that it would be good if the Basmanny Court of Moscow issued an arrest warrant for the full membership of the International Criminal Court.

Leonid Slutsky, Chairman of the State Duma of the Committee on International Affairs, expressed confidence that the International Criminal Court should issue arrest warrants to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "his pack and their Western patrons".

Sergei Tsekov, "MP" from annexed Crimea, did not miss the opportunity to say that the decision of the ICC shows the "uselessness" of the legal institutions of the West, and that the warrant for Putin's arrest "will have no consequences".

Background: On 17 March 2023, Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Affairs, in view of the situation in Ukraine.

