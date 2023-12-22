Kremlin reacts to claim that Puting's right-hand was behind Prigozhin's murder

The Kremlin has neither confirmed nor refuted the version that Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin was ordered to be killed by Nikolai Patrushev, the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, and Vladimir Putin did not object to such a plan.

Source: Russian media, citing Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian President, in a comment regarding the article by The Wall Street Journal

Details: Peskov refrained from commenting on the WSJ article on Prigozhin's death but hinted that the media outlet was fond of "fiction".

Quote from Peskov: "We have seen this article but would not like to comment on it. It is hardly possible to comment on such an article. Unfortunately, the WSJ likes to produce pulp fiction."

Background: The Wall Street Journal reported that the assassination of Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in Moscow was prepared for two months, and Nikolai Patrushev approved it. Putin himself had seen the assassination plan and did not object.

Support UP or become our patron!