Fighters of the RDK in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation

The Kremlin-controlled RIA Novosti news outlet disseminated a statement from Peskov, claiming that Putin has been informed about the incursion by the Russian fighters, whom the Kremlin is attempting to portray as Ukrainian.

Peskov said “efforts are underway to flush out the saboteurs and eliminate the sabotage group.”

Amidst the failed attempts by Russian invaders to fully capture Bakhmut for over nine months, the Kremlin dictator’s press secretary also sought to assert that the “goal of the Ukrainian sabotage in Belgorod Oblast is to divert attention from the Bakhmut area.”

The Freedom of Russia Legion, in a comment to Russian publication Vazhnye Istorii, stated that “Russian forces are attempting to shell them with artillery and conducting airstrikes,” but the formation “continues to advance.”

As of 3.30 p.m., the Legion and RVC announced that they had taken control of the settlements of Kozinka and Gora-Podol in Belgorod Oblast and have initiated an assault on the settlement of Gayvoron.

Earlier, fighters from the Russian Volunteer Corps, who are engaged in fighting against the Russian occupation army in Ukraine, reported that they had once again entered Russian territory. They released videos alongside signs bearing the names of settlements in regions bordering Ukraine.

Andriy Yusov, the spokesman of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine or HUR, commented to Ukrainian media that the Legion and RVC were engaged in the “creation of a security zone” in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast to protect Ukrainians.

Yusov said that the raid into the Russian region was being carried out exclusively by fighters from the Legion and RVC, who are all Russian citizens.

On March 2, 2023, Russian propagandists disseminated a false story alleging the infiltration of a “Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group” into the territory of Bryansk Oblast.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine described these statements as “bold provocations.”

The conflicting information provided by propagandists and local authorities included reports of taking local residents hostage, the presence of injured and deceased individuals, and an alleged explosion at a power substation.

The Russian Volunteer Corps claimed responsibility for the events in Bryansk Oblast at that time.

On April 6, 2023, fighters of the Russian Volunteer Corps claimed they had infiltrated Bryansk Oblast for a second time.

They released a video showing a conversation with a local man, asking him about the name of the village they were in. The man responded that it was Sluchovsk, a Russian settlement.

The Freedom of Russia Legion is a unit within the Armed Forces of Ukraine, established in March 2022. Both units consist of volunteers from Russia fighting alongside the Ukrainian armed forces. The corps primarily comprises ethnic Russian emigrants who previously resided in Ukraine and other European countries.

