Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said there is “no evidence” that North Korea is shipping weapons to Russia, dismissing UK and US intelligence reports recently circulating in the media, news agency Interfax wrote on Oct. 17.

“They keep reporting this all the time, but (they) do not provide any evidence,” Peskov said, adding that "North Korea is Russia's closest neighbor," and Moscow will continue to develop "mutually beneficial cooperation" with Pyongyang.

In fact, satellite images analyzed by the Royal United Services Institute in the UK not only back up the claims, but show evidence that the arms shipments could have ended up in an arms depot close to the Ukrainian border, the New York Times reported on Oct. 16.

Before that, on Oct. 13, the White House said that North Korea had transported up to 1,000 containers with "equipment and munitions to Russia in recent weeks," the Washington Post wrote. However, according to the analysis, the operation is "more regular, extensive, and ongoing.

Earlier, U.S. analysts wrote that after Russian President Vladimir Putin met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sept. 13, the latter sharply increased cargo transportation to Russia.

Pyongyang was reportedly supplying artillery shells and Katyusha-type rockets to Moscow.

