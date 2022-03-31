  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kremlin rejects U.S. claims Putin is being misled by advisers

NBC News
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

This coverage has ended. Please see the latest updates here.

The Kremlin rejected U.S. claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misled by his advisers about Russia's failures on the battlefield.

In a daily news briefing on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "neither the State Department nor the Pentagon have real information about what is happening in the Kremlin."

"They just don’t understand what’s going on in the Kremlin," he said, warning that "such a complete misunderstanding leads to erroneous and rash decisions that cause very bad consequences."

It comes after declassified U.S. intelligence claimed that Putin's senior advisers have been "too afraid to tell him the truth" about the situation on the ground.

The Biden administration announced a plan to release around 1 million barrels of oil a day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve for as long as six months.

In Ukraine, an evacuation convoy of 17 buses was able to leave the besieged port city of Mariupol Thursday morning, according to its city council, with further evacuations anticipated for Friday. Meanwhile, the Pentagon said it had seen Russian forces near Kyiv move north or into Belarus, with both the U.S. and U.K. saying it appeared troops were looking to resupply and reorganize.

See full coverage here.

Recommended Stories

  • Opinion: Russian people urgently need asylum protection, too

    While the whole world is focused on Ukrainians suffering death and injury at the hands of Putin, there are Russians too who are in urgent need of protection.

  • Central Asian migrants eye Russia exit amid economic pain

    Weeks after returning from Russia amid sanctions triggered by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Emomali Safarov has swapped construction tools for a video camera and his old low-paid journalism job in Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe.

  • Biden Will Tap US Oil Reserve, Up to 180 Million Barrels

    In an effort to bring down soaring gasoline prices, President Joe Biden announced a plan Thursday to release 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation's strategic reserves over the next six months. "Our prices are rising because of Putin's actions,” Biden said, pinning the blame for higher fuel costs on Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, in addition to pandemic-induced shortages. “There isn't enough supply. And the bottom line is if we want lower gas prices we need to

  • 'From our heart': Taiwan rejects China's criticism over Ukraine aid

    Taiwan's foreign minister on Friday strongly rejected criticism of its relief efforts for Ukraine from China, saying the aid came "from our heart" and was not an exercise in political manipulation. China's government last month described Taiwan's humanitarian aid for Ukraine and sanctions on Russia as "taking advantage of other's difficulties", after the island announced it was sending funds donated by the public for refugees.

  • Biden uses Cold War powers to spark battery metals production

    President Joe Biden will issue a directive Thursday to boost domestic production of metals and minerals used in large capacity batteries, electric vehicles and the energy sector, according to the White House.Why it matters: Adding the materials under the 1950 Defense Production Act is part of the Biden administration's efforts to curb rising fuel prices from supply chain disruptions and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets.

  • Analysis-Russia's rouble rebound is not as real as it seems

    The rouble has staged a lightening-fast recovery to levels last reached in the days before Russia invaded Ukraine, defying predictions that the war would launch it into freefall. But using it as evidence that Russia's sanctions-savaged economy is out of the woods would be at best misleading. "This (rouble recovery) shouldn't be taken to be the market's view on the medium to longer-term outlook for Russia," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, an analyst at Commerzbank.

  • As gas prices drop today by 25 cents, residents urged to report suspected price gouging in Connecticut

    Gas prices should be 25 cents cheaper today than they would otherwise have been after Connecticut lawmakers voted to temporarily suspend the gasoline excise tax as of April 1. Gov. Ned Lamont marked the move, aimed at bringing relief from high prices driven in large part by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with an event. The tax cut, which extends through June 30, does not apply to diesel ...

  • The US is building a new $537 million consulate on reclaimed land in Nigeria

    The US will spend more than half a billion dollars on a new consulate general in Eko Atlantic, the four square miles of land in Lagos, Nigeria, reclaimed from the Atlantic Ocean, that features residential and commercial properties. The US already has a consulate office in Lagos, in addition to its embassy in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

  • For the 1st time in California history, a woman has signed a bill into law

    For the 1st time in California history, a woman has signed a bill into law

  • More Americans than not back idea of 15-week abortion ban, WSJ poll finds

    More Americans than not back idea of 15-week abortion ban, WSJ poll finds

  • Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes shares thoughts on Tyreek Hill being traded from Kansas City

    Patrick Mahomes said he’s happy for Tyreek Hill and glad he got a big payday.

  • Kremlin 'concerned' about U.S. 'complete misunderstanding' of Putin

    Suggestions by U.S. officials that President Vladimir Putin's advisers are afraid to tell him awkward truths about Russia's military campaign in Ukraine show how little they understand him or Russia's government, the Kremlin said on Thursday. White House and European officials said on Wednesday that they believed Putin had been misled by advisers who were too scared to tell him how poorly the conflict in Ukraine was going or how badly Western sanctions had hit Russia. "To our regret - and, in fact, this probably even causes our concern - it turns out that neither the State Department nor the Pentagon has real information about what is happening in the Kremlin," Putin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters.

  • Ukrainians hunting Russians as they leave Kyiv area: Pentagon update Day 36

    The Pentagon has been providing daily updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Ukraine's efforts to resist. The U.S. continues to see roughly 20% of the Russian forces that were arrayed against Kyiv repositioning away from the capital, the official said. "As these forces begin to reposition, the Ukrainians are moving against them," the official said.

  • Vox Populi: 'Putin didn’t invade Ukraine while Trump was President because...'

    Reader commentary on Donald Trump, Joe Biden, the Ukraine invasion and more.

  • Psaki leaving White House for MSNBC

    After serving as White House press secretary for more than a year, Jen Psaki will leave the Biden administration for MSNBC, where she will serve as a host and on-air expert. The departure, first reported by Axios, is expected this spring.

  • Trump ally Devin Nunes loses Washington Post defamation appeal

    In a 3-0 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., said Nunes "does not point to a single statement" that was false or defamatory on its face in the February 2020 article about Russia's desire for Trump to win a second White House term. Nunes "failed to plausibly allege a claim of defamation," the court said.

  • Scoop: Key Trump aide’s absence a new clue in Jan. 6 records gap

    On Jan. 6, 2021, during an apparent seven-hour gap in White House call logs that the House select committee investigating the attack is now trying to piece together, then-President Trump's executive assistant, Molly Michael, was absent for most of the day, three sources with direct knowledge tell Axios.Why it matters: Though sources said the Trump White House's already spotty record-keeping operation had virtually collapsed by the final weeks of his presidency, Michael's absence is a previously

  • Trump Used White House Phone On Jan. 6 For Call Omitted From Record: Report

    A gap in official records raises the possibility that Donald Trump was using burner phones to speak to other officials the day of the Capitol riot.

  • Russian Troops Suffer ‘Acute Radiation Sickness’ After Digging Chernobyl Trenches

    SeanGallupSeveral hundred Russian soldiers were forced to hastily withdraw from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine after suffering “acute radiation sickness” from contaminated soil, according to Ukrainian officials.The troops, who dug trenches in a contaminated Red Forest near the site of the worst nuclear disaster in history, are now reportedly being treated in a special medical facility in Gomel, Belarus. The forest is so named because thousands of pine trees turned red during the 19

  • Why conservatives are so mad about Hunter Biden

    Why conservatives are so mad about Hunter Biden