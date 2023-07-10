Kremlin reports on Putin and Prigozhin's meeting after mutiny

The Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed that Vladimir Putin met with the founder of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, after the mutiny. The meeting lasted for almost three hours.

Quote from Peskov: "The president had such a meeting [with Prigozhin – ed.]. He invited 35 people to attend – all the commanders of the detachments and the [Wagner] company's management, including Prigozhin himself. This meeting took place in the Kremlin on 29 June. It lasted for almost three hours."

Details: According to Peskov, at the meeting, Putin assessed the actions of the Wagner Group at the front, as well as the mutiny.

Peskov added that the Russian dictator listened to the explanations of the Wagner Group commanders and offered them "options for employment and combat use".

In turn, the Wagner mercenaries allegedly told Putin their version of events and stressed that they "are staunch supporters and soldiers of the head of state".

Previously: Before that, the French newspaper Libération had reported, citing sources in Western intelligence, that Prigozhin was in Moscow and met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on 1 July.

Background:

