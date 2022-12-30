Kremlin reports that Putin's communication with journalists no longer to be same as before

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for the president of the aggressor country, said that Vladimir Putin would no longer communicate with journalists, as before, attributing it to the pandemic.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti

Quote from Peskov: "Honestly, it is unlikely that it [communication with journalists – ed.] will be exactly the same as it had been before the pandemic, it must be confessed, in the foreseeable future. You see that the mutation processes are going on, and so on, you see how strong the epidemiological waves of influenza of different strains are."

Details: Peskov explained that the rejection of the usual format of communication is allegedly primarily due to concern for Putin's health.

"Therefore, it would be a mistake to expect that it will soon be the way it was before. I answer: it will not," Peskov said.

At the same time, he promised a "more relaxed regime of communication" as the threats associated with the pandemic subside.

Background: On 12 December, it was reported that a large press conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin was not planned this year. According to the media, one of the reasons for the cancellation was the "situation at the front". The summary press conferences of the Russian president have been held annually since December 2012.

