Kremlin resorts to nuclear blackmail again – ISW

ISW Key Takeaways for 4 April





The Kremlin will likely attempt to coerce Belarus into further Union State integration when Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko meet in Moscow on 5 and 6 April.





The Kremlin continues to attempt to employ nuclear threats to deter Western military aid provisions to Ukraine ahead of Ukraine’s planned counteroffensive.





Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin’s demonstrative response to the assassination of Russian milblogger Maxim Fomin indicates that Prigozhin likely believes that the attack was in part directed at himself.





The Kremlin continues to attempt to falsely reassure the Russian public that the war in Ukraine will not have significant long-term economic consequences.





The Kremlin is likely trying to shift more responsibility for growing Russian industry onto regional bodies to insulate itself from possible criticism about Russia’s deteriorating economic situation.





Russian forces conducted limited ground attacks along the Svatove-Kreminna line.





Russian forces continued offensive operations in and around Bakhmut, and along the Avdiivka-Donetsk city frontline.





Russian forces continue to prepare for a rumoured pending Ukrainian counteroffensive in the southern direction.





Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed that Russia’s ongoing spring conscription cycle is going according to plan, progressing as quickly as planned, and has completed initial military registration.





Russian occupation officials denied Ukrainian reports that Russian occupation authorities are preparing evacuation plans from occupied regions of Ukraine.





Belarusian state media claimed that the Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB) reportedly arrested two men under suspicion of attempted terrorist attacks in Grodno.

