Kremlin responds to Zelenskyy's doubts about Putin's existence

Ukrainska Pravda
After President Volodymyr Zelenskyy voiced doubts about Putin’s existence, Dmitry Peskov, the Russian President’s Press Secretary, has commented that Vladimir Putin "does and will exist".

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RBC

Quote: "It is clear that both Russia and Putin are a big problem for Ukraine and for Zelenskyy. And it is clear that purely psychologically, Mr Zelenskyy would prefer that neither Russia nor Putin existed."

Details: Peskov thinks that the sooner the Ukrainian authorities "realise that Russia and Putin do and will exist" and that they will have to "give up everything anti-Russian", the better it will supposedly be for Ukraine.

Background:

  • On the morning of 19 January, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is not completely sure that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is still alive, recalling, among other things, the Russian President’s usage of green screens.

  • He also said that for peace talks to take place, Russia should first find "someone" and only then suggest "something".

