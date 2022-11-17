Kremlin says they don't understand what Zelenskyy means by "public negotiations"

The Kremlin did not understand Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's proposal about "public negotiations". According to Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov, no such negotiations exist.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti, citing Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation



Quote from Peskov: "It is hard to imagine public negotiations at all... Such negotiations do not exist. Especially public negotiations to such an extent."



Details: Peskov also claimed yet again that the Ukrainian side supposedly does not want any negotiations.

He said "the special military operation is continuing and its objectives must be achieved."



Background:

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had received certain signals from the leaders of other countries regarding negotiations with Russia, but that such issues should be discussed publicly.

Zelesnkyy said the Russian Federation is waging a full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine, so any negotiations must take place in public, not behind closed doors.

The Wall Street Journal, citing its sources, reported that Biden’s national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, had recommended that Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team start thinking about its realistic demands for negotiations with Russia, including a reconsideration of Ukraine's stated aim of regaining Crimea.

After that, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who constantly refers to President Zelenskyy as a "puppet of the West", took offence because Zelenskyy was apparently no longer listening to his "masters".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!