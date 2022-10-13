Kremlin says its goals in Ukraine may be achieved through negotiations

Reuters Videos

STORY: Location: Pohang, South Korea Russian yachts have been arriving in South Korea in what appears to be an attempt to avoid fighting in Ukraine.This one is docked at port in Pohang, in the country's southeast.According to a South Korean lawmaker, more than 20 Russians have sailed in yachts down the coast to South Korea since late September, aboard four yachts desperate to avoid military call-up to fight in Ukraine.Only two have been granted entry however, the lawmaker said. The others were refused entry because their purposes were “unclear and they did not have sufficient documents." In general Russians are allowed to enter the country without a visa as long as they obtain prior approval via South Korea's electronic travel authorisation system.There has been an exodus of conscription-age men from Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization in September.Most have fled by road, rail and air to Europe and neighbouring former Soviet Union countries, like Georgia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.Here in Pohang, two crewmen believed to be Russian were seen on the vessel.Reuters was unable to independently verify the purpose of the Russian yacht's visit but most of the residents here believe they fled the call-up. “It is rare to see foreign yachts here. It has been a while since that yacht came in. It has a Russian flag on it. I think they fled from the call-up.”