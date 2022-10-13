19

Kremlin says its goals in Ukraine may be achieved through negotiations

On Thursday, the Kremlin said the goals of its "special military operation" in Ukraine are unchanged, but they may be achieved through talks. The statement is the latest example of a change of tone following a series of defeats for Russian forces.

