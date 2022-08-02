Kremlin says nuclear arms control talks hinge on US goodwill

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Dmitry Peskov
    Russian politician
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    President of the United States since 2021

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Tuesday that it's ready for talks with the United States on nuclear arms control even as Moscow and Washington have remained locked in a tense standoff over Russia's actions in Ukraine.

Commenting on U.S. President Joe Biden’s statement that Washington is open for talks on a new arms control deal to replace the New START treaty after it expires in 2026, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that such negotiations are long overdue.

Just days before the New START was due to expire in February 2021, Russia and the United States agreed to extend it for another five years.

The treaty, signed in 2010 by President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, limits each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers, and envisages sweeping on-site inspections to verify compliance.

Moscow and Washington hadn't started discussions about the pact's possible replacement until the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

While voicing readiness to “expeditiously negotiate a new arms control framework to replace New START when it expires in 2026,” Biden emphasized in Monday's statement that “Russia’s brutal and unprovoked aggression in Ukraine has shattered peace in Europe and constitutes an attack on fundamental tenets of international order.”

“In this context, Russia should demonstrate that it is ready to resume work on nuclear arms control with the United States,” he added.

Asked about Biden's statement in a conference call with reporters, Peskov emphasized that “Moscow has repeatedly spoken about the necessity to start such talks as soon as possible as there is little time left."

“If the treaty expires without being replaced with a solid deal, it will negatively impact global security and stability, primarily in the area of arms control,” Peskov noted. “We have called for an early launch of talks, but until that moment it has been the U.S. that has shown no interest in substantive contacts on the issue.”

He emphasized that negotiatons on a new arms control pact can only be held “on the basis of mutual respect and taking into account mutual concerns.”

Recommended Stories

  • What's a garden without birds? Create habitat so they thrive

    According to Doug Tallamy, a University of Delaware professor of entomology and author of “Bringing Nature Home: How You Can Sustain Wildlife with Native Plants” (Timber Press, 2007), one clutch of chickadees, for instance, requires 6,000 to 9,000 caterpillars, delivered by their parents, to sustain them from birth through first flight, which is just over two weeks. Using native plants in your garden will feed native insects, which, in turn, will attract hungry birds. The Audubon Society’s Native Plants Database is an excellent source of bird-friendly plant suggestions for your region.

  • Explosion at ammo dump in Bulgaria, owner provided weapons to Ukraine

    An explosion occurred at an ammunition depot belonging to Bulgarian defense company EMKO near the Bulgarian city of Karnobat around 4 a.m. on July 31, Bulgarian National Radio reported on Aug. 1.

  • Former President Trump's legacy lives on as Arizona candidates try to woo voters

    Primary day exposes rifts in Arizona politics as Trump-endorsed leading candidates echo false election claims in the hope of wooing Republican base. Ed O'Keefe reports.

  • How to drop the Russian banking system at once

    Russia's largest banks use the platform of an international company that not only gives a blind eye to the war but also helps Russian financial institutions in every possible way to stay afloat. After Russia invaded Ukraine, the largest payment systems Visa and Mastercard, left the market of the aggressor country.

  • Russia deliberately targeted Ukrainian agricultural mogul, official says

    Russian forces deliberately targeted the home of Oleksiy Vadaturskyi, founder and owner of Nibulon, Ukraine’s largest grain enterprise, killing him and his wife Raisa, Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said in a Telegram post on July 31.

  • First grain ship leaves Ukraine's Odesa port

    STORY: The sailing was made possible after Turkey and the United Nations brokered a grain-and-fertilizer export agreement between Russia and Ukraine last month."The first grain ship since #RussianAggression has left port. Thanks to the support of all our partner countries & @UN we were able to full implement the Agreement signed in Istanbul," Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Twitter.The Turkish defense minister said earlier that the Sierra Leone-flagged ship Razoni, which is loaded with corn, will head to Lebanon. More ships will follow, it said.Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat exports. But Western sanctions on Russia and fighting along Ukraine's eastern seaboard have prevented grain ships safely leaving ports.The deal aims to allow safe passage for grain shipments in and out of Chornomorsk, Odesa and the port of Pivdennyi.

  • US and Nato are Russia’s main naval threats, Vladimir Putin says

    Vladimir Putin has cast the US and Nato as its biggest naval enemies and called for an expanded presence in the disputed Arctic region as he outlined a new doctrine for the country’s navy.

  • Putin touts hypersonic missiles during Russia's Navy Day

    The Russian leader announced the deployment of hypersonic missiles in the coming months and also signed a new naval doctrine to increase Russia’s military presence.

  • When Delhi and London colluded to deny passports to Indians

    For decades after 1947, officials colluded to deprive underprivileged Indians passports, studies reveal.

  • Oil Plunges as China Slowdown Spurs Concern Over Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slumped as poor manufacturing figures across the globe fueled concerns that an economic slowdown may sap demand for crude. Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanWest Texas Intermediate fell 4.8% to settle below $94 a barrel on Monday in the first day of August trading

  • Ayman al-Zawahiri: Al-Qaeda leader killed in US drone strike

    Ayman al-Zawahiri helped plan the 9/11 attacks and was among America's most wanted men.

  • US sanctions UAE, Hong Kong firms that ship Iranian oil

    The U.S. has sanctioned a United Arab Emirates-based firm and several Asian companies for facilitating the illicit sale of millions of dollars’ worth of Iranian oil for shipment to East Asia. The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control on Monday imposed the sanctions on UAE-based Blue Cactus Heavy Equipment and Machinery Spare Parts Trading for providing support to the Iranian petroleum trade. Hong Kong-based Farwell Canyon HK Limited, Shekufei International Trading Co., Limited, and PZNFR Trading Limited were also hit with Treasury sanctions.

  • UK leadership favorite Truss stumbles over plan to slash pay

    British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has bolstered her front-runner status in the race to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson by gaining a valuable endorsement from a former rival. Truss, who is running against ex-Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, said Monday that she would reduce salaries for civil servants living outside London, in cheaper parts of the country, as part of a “war” on public sector “waste.”

  • Presidential Motorcade Officer Details Trump's Behavior On Jan. 6

    Retired D.C. police officer Mark Robinson has also testified before the Jan. 6 committee.

  • Russia says United States is directly involved in Ukraine war

    Russia on Tuesday said that the United States, the world's top military power, was directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine because U.S. spies were approving and coordinating Ukrainian missile strikes on Russian forces. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered the most serious crisis in relations between Russia and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, when many people feared the world was on the brink of nuclear war. Russia's defence ministry, headed by a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said Vadym Skibitsky, Ukraine's deputy head of military intelligence, had admitted to the Telegraph newspaper that Washington coordinates HIMARS missile strikes.

  • U.S. jet that flew Pelosi to Malaysia tracked off Philippines, no landing request

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -A U.S. air force jet that flew House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Malaysia left the country on Tuesday and flew close to the Philippines, in the day's most followed flight on tracking site Flightradar24. Reuters could not immediately establish if Pelosi or her delegation were on flight SPAR19, but authorities in the Philippines, a U.S. ally, said no request had been received from the United States for her to visit or transit in the country. The plane left Kuala Lumpur at 3:42 p.m. (0742 GMT) and flew east towards Borneo on a route that skirted the South China Sea.

  • White House warns China's response to a possible Pelosi trip to Taiwan could range from military exercises to firing missiles in the Strait

    John Kirby told reporters that China has no grounds to use Pelosi's visit as "pretext" for conflict or increased military activity near Taiwan.

  • Pelosi believed headed to Taiwan, raising tension with China

    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was believed headed for Taiwan on Tuesday on a visit that could significantly escalate tensions with Beijing, which claims the self-ruled island as its own territory. Pelosi is on an Asian tour this week that is being closely watched to see if she will defy China’s warnings against visiting the island republic, a close U.S. ally. China has vowed to retaliate if Pelosi becomes the highest U.S. elected official to visit Taiwan in more than 25 years, but has given no details.

  • Trevor Noah Appalled by Trump’s Ivana Golf Course Burial Tax ‘Scam’

    Comedy Central“This is one of the wildest things ever,” Trevor Noah said on Monday night’s Daily Show. And even though the bar couldn’t be higher when it comes to Donald Trump scandals, he wasn’t exaggerating.The host was talking about the recent death of the former president’s first wife, Ivana Trump. “Well, it turns out The Donald may have managed to turn even that into a scam,” Noah said, explaining that Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka’s mother’s burial at Trump’s New Jersey golf club may have been

  • Pelosi Visiting Taiwan Is the Kind of Virtue Signaling the U.S-China Relationship Can Do Without

    The U.S. House Speaker's expected trip to Taiwan is no more than costly virtue signaling.