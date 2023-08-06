Kremlin says they only want Ukrainian territories included in Russian Constitution

Dmitry Peskov, Spokesman for the Russian dictator, has said Russia allegedly does not want any other Ukraine’s territories, just the four oblasts and Crimea that were illegally included in the Russian Constitution.

Source: Peskov in a comment to The New York Times

Details: A journalist asked Peskov whether Russia wants to occupy new Ukrainian territories, apart from the four oblasts.

"No. We just want to control all the land we have now written into our constitution as ours," replied Peskov.

Peskov also stated there are currently "no grounds" for a peace agreement with Ukraine.

"We will continue the operation [war – ed.] for the foreseeable future," Peskov said.

For reference: Since 2014, Russia has been conducting a hybrid aggressive war against Ukraine, occupying Crimea and part of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. In February 2022, the Russian Federation launched an open, full-scale invasion, also seizing part of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. In addition, Russian troops occupied part of Chernihiv and Kyiv oblasts at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, but later they were forced to retreat. Later they were also pushed back from most of Kharkiv and part of Kherson oblasts.

On 5 October 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed "laws on the acceptance" of the occupied territories of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson oblasts of Ukraine into the Russian Federation. Thus, the Russian government unlawfully considers occupied Crimea and these territories as parts of Russia. At the same time, Russia also still controls a small part of Kharkiv Oblast, which it did not include in its constitution.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!