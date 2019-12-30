Kremlin says Putin called Trump to thank him for information that thwarted terrorist attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked President Trump over the phone Sunday for information that helped thwart a terrorist attack, the Kremlin says.

The Kremlin said in a statement that Putin "thanked Donald Trump for the information transmitted through the channels of U.S. special services that has helped thwart terrorist acts in Russia."

While further details were not provided, The New York Times notes that Russia's Federal Security Service told Russian media it detained two suspects who were allegedly preparing a New Year's Eve attack in St. Petersburg. Russia's news agencies reported that materials were seized from the suspects and that "information about the preparation of the crime was provided by U.S. intelligence," The Wall Street Journal reports.

In December 2017, Putin similarly thanked Trump for information that helped thwart a planned attack in St. Petersburg, the Times notes.

Putin and Trump on Sunday also discussed a "range of issues of mutual interest and agreed to continue bilateral cooperation in combating terrorism," the Kremlin said, but the White House has yet to comment on the call.

