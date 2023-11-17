Kremlin says Putin or "someone else, but guy just like him" will win election

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian President, believes that the next leader of Russia will be "the same" as Vladimir Putin or "different, but the same".

Source: TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet, citing Peskov

Details: Asked what the president should be like after Vladimir Putin, Peskov succinctly answered, "The same."

Asked to clarify whether this is possible, he replied that the next president could be "different, but the same" as Putin.

Peskov added that he "doesn't doubt Putin's victory" in the elections.

Reference: In 2008, the Russian Federation established a presidential term of 6 years, which began to apply to presidents elected after the adoption of the relevant amendments, starting with the 2012 elections.

Due to the amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation introduced in 2020, Putin is eligible to run for presidency twice more, starting in 2024.

The presidential elections in Russia are to be held in March 2024. Putin has not yet officially announced his candidacy but the media assumed that he would announce his intention to run for office in November-December.

