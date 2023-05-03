Kremlin Says Putin Survived Overnight Assassination Attempt

Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via Reuters

The Russian presidential administration said Wednesday that the Kremlin was attacked by drones overnight in an attempt on President Vladimir Putin’s life.

Moscow residents had reported hearing two explosions behind Kremlin walls shortly after 2 a.m. local time, after which the lights went out. Footage shared by residents in a local Telegram channel captured the incident, as smoke was seen filling the sky above the Kremlin.

Now, authorities say it was a brazen attack by Ukraine using two drones, both of which they say have been destroyed.

Astonishing footage of last night's drone attack on the Kremlin pic.twitter.com/3rghCHdIed — Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) May 3, 2023

No injuries were reported, according to the TASS news agency.

The Kremlin, describing the incident as a “planned terrorist attack” and “assassination attempt on the president of Russia,” is now threatening to take “retaliatory measures.”

It is unclear how a Ukrainian drone could have made it through Russia’s air defenses and into the heart of the capital. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Wednesday banned drone flights in the city without a special government permit.

The incident comes just days before Russia’s main Victory Day parade on Red Square, an event that authorities reportedly fear could be disrupted by drone attacks. Independent Russian media reported last week that utility workers have been ordered to patrol the streets of Moscow in search of any bombs or drones ahead of the event.

Ukrainian authorities have yet to comment on the purported attack but have previously denied carrying out attacks on Russian territory.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.