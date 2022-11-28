Kremlin says Russia has no plans to leave Zaporizhzhya NPP

Russian troops have set up firing positions at the ZNPP, and are shelling Ukrainian cities from there
Russian troops have set up firing positions at the ZNPP, and are shelling Ukrainian cities from there

Earlier the head of Ukraine’s nuclear operator Energoatom, Petro Kotin, said there were possibly signs that the Russians might be getting ready to leave the ZNPP.

“There is no need to look for any signs where they don't and cannot exist,” he said.

The Zaporizhzhya NPP is Europe's largest nuclear power plant. On March 4, 2022, Russian forces seized the strategic power facility and captured its employees. Several ZNPP structures on the premises of the plant have been damaged by Russian shelling.

Russian troops have set up firing positions inside the plant’s campus itself, and are shelling Ukrainian cities from there. Energoatom reported that the Russian military had placed at least 14 units of heavy military hardware, loaded with ammunition, weapons, and explosives in a turbine hall at the ZNPP.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has since established a permanent monitoring presence at the facility. It calls for establishing a demilitarized safety zone around the plant.

