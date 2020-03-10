Kremlin says Trump cannot visit Russia for Victory Day in May

MOSCOW, March 10 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the United States had told Moscow that U.S. President Donald Trump would not travel to Russia to mark Victory Day on May 9.

Putin presides over an annual parade on May 9 to commemorate the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany and uses the occasion to show off the country's military hardware.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Moscow did not yet know who would represent the United States at the commemorative event. (Reporting by Tom Balmforth and Andrew Osborn; editing by Maria Kiselyova)