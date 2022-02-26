Kremlin says Ukraine offensive resumed on Saturday after Friday pause

Russian military operation against Ukraine continues
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian troops started advancing into Ukraine again on Saturday after President Vladimir Putin paused the offensive a day earlier in anticipation of talks with Kyiv that never happened, the Kremlin said.

Both Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke of possible talks on Friday but Ukraine said clashes with invading Russian troops continued on Friday night and on Saturday.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitriy Peskov said that after Putin's order Russian troops only clashed with "groups of nationalists" -- as opposed to regular Ukrainian forces.

The Kyiv government said on Saturday Russian forces were attacking a number of Ukrainian cities and Russian saboteurs were being detained in the capital city.

Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday morning it had taken over the Ukrainian city of Melitopol.

Peskov also told a briefing Russia had expected the sanctions imposed by the West in response to the invasion and was taking measures to minimise their impact on the economy.

(Reporting by Dmitry SoldatkinWriting by Olzhas AuyezovEditing by Mark Potter and Catherine Evans)

Recommended Stories

  • Hundreds of Pakistani students stuck in Ukraine since attack

    The families of hundreds of Pakistani students stuck in Ukraine following the Russian invasion are urging their government to help bring them home. At a media briefing late Friday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the Pakistani embassy had been temporarily moved from Kyiv to Ternopil on the border with Poland, to facilitate evacuations. Media reports say some 1500 Pakistanis, including 500 students, have been stuck in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on Thursday.

  • Russian official issues stark threats to the West

    Moscow may respond to Western sanctions by opting out of the last nuclear arms deal with the U.S., cutting diplomatic ties with Western nations and freezing their assets, a senior Russian official warned Saturday as Russia's ties with the West dived to new lows over its invasion of Ukraine. Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia's Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin, also warned that Moscow could restore the death penalty after it was removed from Europe's top rights group.

  • Ukraine invasion: Russia restricts social media access

    Connectivity watchers accuse Moscow of "limiting the free flow of information at a time of crisis".

  • Live updates on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

    Follow for the latest Tweets on the situation in Ukraine.

  • Defiant Zelensky vows 'I'm here' after Russian attack

    After Ukrainian forces said they had repulsed a Russian attack on their capital, President Volodymyr Zelensky shot a selfie-style video to vow to stay and fight on. "I am here. We will not lay down any weapons. We will defend our state, because our weapons are our truth," he declared, denouncing as disinformation claims that he had surrendered or fled.

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy asks for meeting with Vladimir Putin

    Ukraine's president addresses Russian President Vladimir Putin: ‘Let’s sit down to put a stop to people dying’ says Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Captions: [Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine] I'd like to address the Russian President again. Fighting is going on the entire territory of Ukraine. Let's sit down for talks to put a stop to people dying. Europe has enough powers to stop this aggression. What we are waiting from European countries for is the cessation of visas for Russians, disconnection from SWIFT, full isolation of Russia, withdrawal of ambassadors, oil embargo, closure of the airspace. Today everything should be on the table, because it's about the threat to us, all of us, to the entire Europe. When bombs fall on Kyiv, it happens in Europe, not just in Ukraine. It's happening in Europe, not only in Ukraine. When missiles kill our people, it's the death of Europeans. I Demand greater security for Europe, greater protection for Ukraine as part of a democratic world.

  • UK's Prince William and wife say they stand with Ukraine

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate said on Saturday they stood with the people of Ukraine as they "bravely fight" the invasion by Russia, in a rare public comment for British royals on political issues. "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President (Volodymyr) Zelenskiy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future," Queen Elizabeth's grandson William and Kate said on Twitter. "Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future."

  • Kremlin says Russia agrees to talks with Ukraine

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to send a delegation to Belarus to meet with Ukrainian officials.Peskov made the comments after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is willing to negotiate Ukraine's stance on NATO membership as Russian forces closed in on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, The Associated Press reported.Ukraine has been firm in wanting to join the NATO alliance...

  • Ukraine military says it repels Russian troops' attack on Kyiv base

    Separately, the Interfax Ukraine agency said Russian soldiers were trying to capture one of the city's electricity generating stations. Hours earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had predicted Russian troops would mount an assault overnight.

  • Poland refuses to play Russia in World Cup qualifier

    Poland is refusing to play its World Cup qualifier against Russia next month in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Polish soccer federation president said Saturday.

  • US fossil fuel industry leaps on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to argue for more drilling

    Petroleum lobby calls for looser regulation and drilling on public lands to ‘ensure energy security’ Oil and gas companies are using the crisis in the Ukraine to lobby for the right to drill on US public lands, such as this stretch of tundra near the Kokalik river in north- western Alaska. Photograph: Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis/Getty Images The US oil and gas industry is using Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to pressure the Biden administration to throw open more land and ocean for domestic drillin

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release Statement on Ukraine-Russia Conflict

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released a statement after Russia launched a full-scale...

  • What the Russian media is saying about the war in Ukraine

    The Kremlin's hold on Russian media coverage appears to be slipping, which could present President Vladimir Putin with a fresh challenge, as he faces domestic and international opprobrium for his attack on Ukraine.

  • China state media claim Putin has told Xi he’s ready to negotiate with Ukraine’s Zelensky

    Chinese state TV says Russian President Vladimir Putin has told his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, that Moscow is willing to negotiate with Ukraine, even as Moscow’s forces expand the ongoing invasion of Russia’s western neighbor. The report Friday followed a Kremlin announcement that Putin’s government was considering an offer by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to negotiate nonaligned status for his country.

  • Tucker Carlson condemned for Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘Rwanda’ comments

    Fox News anchor accused of presenting ‘perfect distillation of white supremacy’ in rant against Biden supreme court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson at the White House on Friday. Biden said of her nomination: ‘For too long, our government, our courts, haven’t looked like America.’ Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images The nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson is an attempt to “defile” the supreme court and “humiliate and degrade” the US, the Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson claimed on Friday night. If

  • Key Russian Oil Shipping Rate Triples After Ukraine Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesFreight rates are soaring as crude buyers struggle to find shippers willing to send their vessels into Russian ports because of the shelling in a

  • Ukraine's ambassador says Russia's 'words have less value than a hole in the New York pretzel' at a UN meeting

    Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya called Russia's invasion of Ukraine a "Nazi-style course of action."

  • Oleksandr Usyk urges Vladimir Putin to ‘stop war’ and ‘negotiate’ after Russia invades Ukraine

    ‘Our kids, wives, grannies are hiding in the basements,’ said the heavyweight boxing champion

  • CDC: Many healthy Americans can take a break from masks

    Most Americans live in places where healthy people, including students in schools, can safely take a break from wearing masks under new U.S. guidelines released Friday.

  • Ukrainian forces target Russian airfield near border: report

    Ukrainian forces have targeted a Russian airfield near the border, local reports and geolocated social media video and images show.The images and videos show a missile striking a Russian military airfield near the border of Ukraine, but it is unclear who is responsible for the incident, CNN reported.A source in the law enforcement agencies near the airbase told local outlet Komsomolskaya Pravda it was a Ukrainian Tochka-U missile that hit the...