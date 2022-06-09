The Kremlin says the war will end when everything Putin has come up with has been done

IRYNA BALACHUK — THURSDAY, 9 JUNE 2022, 13:54

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Russian president, said that the war in Ukraine would end when Russia has met all the objectives of the so-called "special operation" as set by Putin.

Source: Russian propaganda publication RIA Novosti

Quote from Peskov in answer to a question about when the Kremlin sees the war ending: "President Putin outlined the objectives of the special military operation. The achievement of these objectives will mean the end of this special military operation."

Earlier: Adam Delimkhanov, a Chechen State Duma deputy and Ramzan Kadyrov's cousin, said the war could not go on beyond the end of 2022.

Background:

Russia attacked Ukraine on 24 February. Russian President Vladimir Putin expected to take Kyiv and Ukraine in a few days. This was hinted at in every possible way by the Russian leadership, and also evidenced by various intelligence services, and by captured Russian soldiers, who were left without food in early March because they were given rations for only a few days.

In early April, Peskov expressed the hope that the war in Ukraine would end "in the coming days or the very near future", either because Russia had achieved its goals or because negotiations had been successful.

On the 100th day of the war, the Kremlin said it was still waiting to "achieve its goals"

Russia has already lost nearly 32,000 troops and thousands of pieces of equipment in the war of aggression against Ukraine.