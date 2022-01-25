Kremlin says watching U.S. actions over Ukraine with great concern

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Dmitry Peskov
    Russian politician

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday it was watching with great concern after the United States put 8,500 troops on alert to be ready to deploy to Europe in case of an escalation in the Ukraine crisis.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Washington of fuelling tensions over Ukraine - repeating Moscow's line that the crisis is being driven by U.S. and NATO actions rather than by its own build-up of tens of thousands of troops near the Ukrainian border.

Western states accuse Russia of planning a new attack on Ukraine, which it invaded in 2014. Moscow denies any such plan but says it could take unspecified military action unless demands are met, including a NATO promise never to admit Kyiv.

NATO said on Monday it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets. Russia denounced the moves as Western "hysteria".

Peskov said President Vladimir Putin would talk this week to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who is also planning to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Russia is awaiting a written U.S. response this week to its list of security demands it has presented, some of which Washington has dismissed as non-starters.

Peskov said the U.S. troop alert did not affect negotiations because the current phase of talks had been completed.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Alexander Marrow and Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Peter Graff)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How the Ukraine crisis could affect financial markets

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss geopolitical tension with Russia escalating, the possibility of President Biden deploying U.S. troops to Ukraine, and the outlook for the financial market.

  • NATO sends reinforcements and U.S. puts troops on alert as Ukraine tensions rise

    MOSCOW/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -NATO said on Monday it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets, in what Russia denounced as Western "hysteria" in response to its build-up of troops on the Ukraine border. The U.S. Department of Defense in Washington said about 8,500 American troops were put on heightened alert and were awaiting orders to deploy to the region, should Russia invade Ukraine.

  • Tucker Carlson again questions why the US would side with Ukraine over Russia

    Carlson has repeatedly sided with Russia over Ukraine, including saying that Putin is justified in building up troops along the border.

  • German caution on arms to Ukraine rooted in history, energy

    Germany’s refusal to join other NATO members in providing weapons to Ukraine has annoyed some allies and raised questions about Berlin’s resolve in standing up to Russia. The issue rose to the fore over the weekend following a report that Berlin had gone so far as to block Estonia from supplying old German howitzers to Kyiv to help defend itself against Russian troops massing near the Ukrainian the border. Germany's stance on arms supplies does “not correspond to the level of our relations and the current security situation," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.

  • Aid trucks stranded outside Tigray amid reports of clashes

    Trucks bearing badly-needed food aid were stuck at a checkpoint outside Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray region for a second day Tuesday, aid workers said, as the government and rebels blamed each other for stalling the deliveries.

  • Anti-Russian Belarus hacktivists target railway to disrupt troop, cargo movements

    The group, Belarusian Cyber Partisans, said it had disrupted the online sale of tickets in Monday's attack and was working to fix that as it did not intend to disturb regular passenger service.

  • Netanyahu says he rejected plea deal that would ban him from politics

    Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been hoping to reach a plea deal on the corruption charges against him before Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit left office at the end of January, but Mandelblit has reportedly notified Netayahu's lawyers that won't be possible. Why it matters: The deal Mandelblit and Netanyahu had been discussing would have kept him out of prison but seen him banned from politics for seven years. Netanyahu broke his silence on the plea talks after they coll

  • Taiwan vice president leaves to shore up shaky alliance with Honduras

    Taiwan Vice President William Lai left on Tuesday to shore up a shaky relationship with Honduras and attend the swearing in of its new leader, an event U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is also going to, potentially giving the two a chance to meet. China has ramped up pressure to reduce Taiwan's international footprint, saying the democratically governed island is Chinese territory with no right to state-to-state ties. Honduras is one of only 14 countries to maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

  • Florida woman took off mask to ‘drink water’ then got kicked off flight, lawsuit says

    A woman unhappy with how she was treated on her Southwest Airlines flight from Washington, D.C., to Palm Beach is now suing the airline over the experience.

  • NATO takes command of US carrier strike group as allies send more jets and warships to deter Russia's threat against Ukraine

    The exercise is the first time NATO has commanded a full US carrier strike group since the Cold War, the alliance said.

  • German firms fear supply chain pain from China's battle with Omicron

    German companies doing business in China are worried the Omicron coronavirus variant will trigger more strict lockdown measures from Beijing that could exacerbate supply chain problems, the DIHK Chamber of Commerce said on Tuesday. "The Chinese strategy with targeted lockdowns has been very efficient so far," Jens Hildebrandt, DIHK's executive board member in China, told Reuters in an interview. But the more contagious Omicron variant could challenge the zero-COVID approach by Chinese authorities, especially as more Chinese citizens will travel across the country due to the upcoming holiday season, Hildebrandt said.

  • Rep. Bera on Countering China Economic Coercion Act

    Representative Ami&nbsp;Bera, a California Democrat, discusses the tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine. He also talks about the U.S.'s bilateral relations with China. Bera, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has introduced a bipartisan legislation that would counter China's growing economic coercion against governments, businesses, organizations, and individuals. He speaks on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia."

  • U.S. puts 8,500 troops on alert to deploy amid Ukraine tensions

    The U.S. military on Monday put about 8,500 troops on alert to be ready to deploy to Europe if needed, potentially on very short notice, in the latest effort to reassure jittery NATO allies in the face of a Russian military buildup near Ukraine. Although the decision did not bolster U.S. support to Ukraine, which is not part of the NATO alliance, it underscored the growing NATO preparations for what Washington and Kyiv believe are Russian moves to mass its forces for a potential invasion of Ukraine. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the bulk of the 8,500 U.S. troops were being notified of ready-to-deploy orders so they could fill in the ranks of a NATO rapid response force, should the alliance call them up for duty.

  • Virginia's new GOP attorney general fires University of Virginia counsel working for Jan. 6 committee

    Virginia's new GOP attorney general fires University of Virginia counsel working for Jan. 6 committee

  • Sullivan wary even with red-hot Penguins surging

    From the day he took the job, Sullivan has known he’s in charge of a uniquely talented group, one that can sometimes fall in love with its own considerable ability.

  • Vitali Klitschko: Germany has 'betrayed' Ukraine as Russian threat mounts

    Vitali Klitschko, the former world heavyweight boxing champion turned mayor of Kyiv, has accused Germany of “betraying” Ukraine.

  • Face time: 'Solemn' Hong Kong leader ditches mask to show how she feels about COVID

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday defended herself against criticism for not wearing a mask at newsconferences, saying it was so people could see how "solemn" she was when talking about the coronavirus. But the discovery in Hong Kong at the end of last year of some local transmissions after a clean streak of three months led to the imposition of restrictions that have made the global financial hub one of the world's most isolated major cities. Lam has been criticised on social media and by some health experts for not wearing a mask while asking people in the former British colony to follow the strict rules her government has reimposed.

  • Analyzing a potential Washington Football Team move to Virginia

    The Washington Football Team’s last home was in the District. The current one is in Maryland. But could the next stadium be located in Virginia? Fox 5's Josh Rosenthal discusses the Football Team's potential big move.

  • Israel holds high-level tech summit with China, seeks to avoid U.S. backlash

    To avoid tensions with Washington, Israel coordinated with the Biden administration in advance of a high-level tech and economy summit held virtually with Chinese officials on Monday, two Israeli officials tell Axios.Why it matters: Monday's summit, led by Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan, followed low-profile consultations on China last month between the U.S. and Israeli governments — a sensitive issue given U.S. concerns about Chinese investments in Is

  • Oil drops to lowest price in over a week on broad market selloff, as Russia-Ukraine tensions unsettle traders

    Oil prices end at their lowest in more than a week on Monday, caught up in a broad selloff in risky assets, but hold on to a gain for the month, underpinned by worries over potential supply disruptions.