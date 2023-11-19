Kremlin sets up blogger school in occupied territories due to shortage of propagandists

The Russians have opened a Kremlin-funded "blogger school" in the occupied territories of Ukraine’s south to overcome a shortage of propagandists.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "The Russians are trying to overcome the shortage of 'journalists' in the temporarily occupied territories.

Most of the locals refuse to cooperate with the occupiers, and they are forced to bring in temporary workers from the Russian Federation to establish a propaganda system in the region. To solve this problem, the enemy is attempting to create 'journalists' from scratch.

To this end, the occupiers have opened a 'school of bloggers' financed by the Kremlin in the TOT [temporarily occupied territories – ed.]. The enemy hopes to find collaborators from among students in search of fame who will agree to create propaganda content."

Details: Ukraine's National Resistance Center noted that propaganda is a crime, and anyone involved in working for the Russians will be held accountable.

Support UP or become our patron!