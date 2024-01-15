Kremlin silent on downing of Russian planes

The Kremlin has yet to comment on the downing of two Russian warplanes over the Sea of Azov, despite Ukrainian confirmation of the event, Russian propaganda outlet RIA Novosti noted on Telegram on Jan. 15.

When asked to comment on the incident, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reportedly claimed to have "no information" and suggested reaching out to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Ukraine’s top general, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, confirmed that Ukraine had downed a Russian A-50 early warning aircraft and had damaged an Il-22M11 airborne command post over the Sea of Azov on Jan. 14.

The Fighterbomber Telegram channel, allegedly run by Captain Ilya Tumanov of the Russian Armed Forces, reported casualties among the pilots of the downed A-50, while claiming the damaged IL-22M11 successfully made an emergency landing.



