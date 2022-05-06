Kremlin spokesman doesn't confirm Putin apologized to Israel's PM for Lavrov’s anti-Semitic remarks

Dmitry Peskov

In an interview with the Italian television and radio company Mediaset on May 1, commenting on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Jewish ethnicity, Lavrov said that "Hitler had Jewish ancestry, too."

On May 5, Israel's online newspaper The Jerusalem Post reported that Putin in aphone call with Bennett had apologized for Lavrov's remarks about Jews.

At the same time, there is no mention of this in a press release from the Kremlin.

"The conversation was really very important, but now we have nothing to add to what we said in a written statement on the results of this conversation," Peskov said.

Asked whether Lavrov himself should apologize, Peskov said that they (sides) were continuing a "trusting, friendly dialogue."

Commenting on this incident, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said that Lavrov preferred to spread horrible lies, which are considered to be antisemitism.

According to media reports, following Lavrov's statements, the Israeli government decided to increase its humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine.