Kremlin spokesperson confirms Putin will skip G20 summit

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 summit in Bali

According to Peskov, Putin himself made such a decision allegedly “due to his schedule and the need to stay in Russia.”

The Kremlin spokesperson added the dictator has also no plans to address the participants of the summit via video, as reported by Russian media outlet RBC.

Peskov’s statement about Putin’s non-participation in the G20 summit in Indonesia came following another Russian loss in Ukraine – their retreat from the right bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast.

Previously, Indonesian President Joko Widodo invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to attend the G20 summit. The Ukrainian leader in turn said he hoped no Russian representatives would take part in the summit.

He also said that the format of his participation would depend on the situation in the country and at the front.

Zelenskyy’s spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov said on Nov. 8 that the Ukrainian leader would most likely join the G20 summit remotely.

Putin will be represented by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. His attendance most likely will be virtual.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine