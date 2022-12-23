Kremlin spokesperson Peskov alleges that Russia’s “goal” is “to end the war”

1
·1 min read

According to him, there are no “preliminary contacts” regarding negotiations.

“Of course, any conflict ends at the negotiating table,” Peskov lied.

Read also: Highlights of Putin and Shoigu’s latest statements on war in Ukraine

The dictator’s spokesperson claimed that it is primarily about ending the war as soon as possible “by achieving the goals that the Russian Federation sets for itself.”

For the first time since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, on Dec. 22, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has publicly called the invasion a “war” instead of a “special military operation.”

Read also: Putin calls Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘war’ for first time in public

“Our goal is not to spin the flywheel of military conflict, but, on the contrary, to end this war,” he lied.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

