Kremlin Spy and Ex-U.S. Convict Sent to Humiliate Navalny in Prison

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anna Nemtsova
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images
DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

MOSCOW—Russia’s imprisoned opposition leader, Aleksey Navalny, is on a hunger strike in a notorious penal colony. He says he suffers from back pain while prison guards “torture” him by waking him every hour at night. Independent prison observers have been desperate to check up on him, with hundreds of Russian public figures sending open letters and petitions to authorities, calling for a halt to the humiliating treatment. Human rights activists addressed the Kremlin on Friday more bluntly: “He is being slowly killed.”

The response? Instead of sending an independent human rights observer or a doctor to visit Navalny in prison, the Kremlin sent Maria Butina, a Russian spy and U.S. ex-convict. Now a pro-Kremlin activist, Butina pleaded guilty in a U.S. court in 2018 to acting as a Russian agent while infiltrating the NRA and Republican Party political circles.

Desperate Putin Resorts to Jailing Journalists for Retweeting Jokes

Butina reported what she had heard from other inmates in the prison colony, called IK-2, complaining not about conditions in the prison, but about Navalny himself. Butina said other inmates despised Navalny’s for “lying in bed all day “like a master,” and said he “does not clean after himself.” She insisted that Navalny was living in better conditions than she had endured in an American jail. “My recommendation to Aleksey: if you committed a crime, be a man, serve your time.”

Butina also posted a video clip said to show Navalny slowly pacing in his barrack: “He is walking! Oh, this is magic! With a cup of coffee,” she remarked. Mr. Navalny had said his legs were going numb from the back pain.

Butina said Navalny was rude to her during their roughly 20-minute-long conversation, accusing her of telling lies and stealing. A transcript of the alleged dialogue with Navalny was published on Telegram, with Butina saying: “You know perfectly well that if you are not cleaning, somebody cleans for you. I have been to prison. I know that it becomes somebody else’s responsibility.” Navalny purportedly responded by telling her she lies a lot, and that, “everything [she says] is endless lies, including your stories about American prison.”

Human rights defenders were in shock. “At the time when Navalny obviously needs professional medical help, they send an RT state TV channel crew to that very penal colony–this is an unacceptable situation,” Tanya Lokshina, director of the Russian program at Human Rights Watch, told The Daily Beast.

Rules do not prohibit an outside doctor from providing care in prison, Lokshina explained, adding that her team is “aware of cases in which the Russian prison system provided civilian doctors for sick inmates.”

Butina’s comments horrified a former IK-2 inmate, Vladimir Pereverzin, who had served seven years there, describing the experience as a total nightmare.

“It is hard to imagine anything more cynical and misleading,” Pereverzin, who was swept up and jailed after a crackdown on an oil company a decade ago, told the Daily Beast. “Nobody is allowed to stay in bed in that prison. If she says he stays in bed all the time, it means he is so sick that the prison doctor allowed it.”

“The prison guards humiliated me constantly,” he added. “They fabricated reports against me, so just like Navalny I had to go on hunger strike. I even stabbed myself in the stomach and only then did they moved me to a single cell, which was a huge relief.”

An opposition playwright and satirist, Viktor Shenderovich, said Butina's visit symbolized a general tone of mockery in Kremlin policy.

“The government decided to kill Navalny, to destroy him both physically and morally,” Shenderovich told the Daily Beast. “This is not a political move but a moral issue: Russia is split right now between obvious supporters of good and those who support evil.”

Shenderovich described the Butina ordeal as somewhat of a “win” for Kremlin loyalists.

“Many Kremlin supporters are giggling now when they read Butina’s comments,” he said. “They are happy to see the Kremlin trolling and mocking the West and Navalny supporters. But actually, this is the humiliation of morality itself.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Moderation, sometimes, for Georgia GOP despite voting law

    Amid a supernova of criticism over Georgia's new voting law, Republicans are still trying to appeal to swing voters in a state where Democrats have now proved they can win. As the last minutes of the 2021 General Assembly ticked away Wednesday, a bill making it easier for visitors to carry guns in Georgia and mandating protections for gun-related businesses was dying. It needed one quick House vote to reach Republican Gov. Brian Kemp for signature into law.

  • For New York City, Glimmers of Hope and Signs of Revival

    NEW YORK — For New York City’s economy, the last 12 months have amounted to one long, brutal winter. The pandemic forced the shutdown of most of the city’s businesses, wiped out hundreds of thousands of jobs and kept away tens of millions of tourists. By many measures, the nation’s biggest city suffered the greatest losses and faces one of the longest and steepest climbs back. Shows will not return to Broadway stages until after Labor Day, and many workers will not begin commuting to the office and buying lunch at the corner deli for months, if they return at all. But for the first time since the city went on lockdown late last March, there are palpable signs of rebirth, fueled by a growing supply of COVID-19 vaccines and an impending gusher of federal aid to City Hall, the schools, the transit system, restaurants and theaters. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Shoots of the budding optimism pop up almost daily: The Mandarin Oriental Hotel overlooking Central Park called back workers for a reopening this week. Union Square Café, a popular Manhattan restaurant that had been closed for months, is feeding diners again. Fans were in the stands again when the New York Yankees opened their season in the Bronx on Thursday, though limited to one-fifth of the seats. The city’s outlook has improved as result of the latest stimulus bill, financial analysts say, which included about $6 billion in direct aid to the city government, $6.5 billion to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and $4 billion to the city’s public schools. “There’s a lot of cash that’s going to come in fairly quickly here,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. “It’s going to provide big pops to places that have been more or less shut down.” The federal aid will help solve some of the city’s biggest short-term problems, including huge drops in revenue from property and sales taxes and fares that the MTA, which runs the subway, buses and two commuter rails, is heavily dependent on. Still, the road to full recovery will be long and steep, business leaders and analysts say. Entire industries, including the arts, hotels and restaurants, were decimated, with thousands of businesses closing for good. Tourism, a pillar of the economy, is years away from rebounding, according to forecasts. And many companies are making at least some remote work a permanent feature, raising questions about the future of Manhattan without legions of office workers. “The city still has a ways to go,” said Ana Champeny, director of city studies for the Citizens Budget Commission. “You’ve got to get commuters back in Midtown and downtown, the business district. You’ve got to get restaurants and theaters reopened.” The infusion of federal aid has provided some reason for hope. The MTA has gone from threatening to sharply reduce service and lay off workers to promising to restore 24-hour subway service, which was suspended during the pandemic. Many restaurants that struggled to survive through a monthslong ban on indoor dining can try to recoup losses and the costs of adapting to pandemic restrictions. Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Democratic majority leader from New York, said the aid that will flow to New York state and its residents from the stimulus bill, known as the American Rescue Plan, amounted to nearly $100 billion. Mayor Bill de Blasio will lay out a plan for spending the direct aid when he presents his budget in April, said a spokeswoman, Laura Feyer. The mayor said the aid would enable the city “to finally overcome the massive revenue loss and to serve our people, keep our workforce strong, bring our city back.” The direct local aid “can put the city on solid fiscal footing,” said Champeny, though the city still faces large budget deficits in future years. “It is an incredibly generous package that will definitely start the rebuild.” The rebuild faces formidable challenges. The New York metropolitan area lost more than 1 million jobs in 2020, close to double the Los Angeles area’s loss and triple the Chicago area’s, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. (The city’s official unemployment rate rose to 12.9% in February, more than double the national rate, which was 6.2% in February and fell to 6% in March.) The job losses fell harder on those who were clinging to the lower rungs of the city’s economic ladder. Low-paying jobs that cannot be done from home accounted for most of the losses, and many may not come back for years, if ever, economists said. New York was especially vulnerable to the pandemic’s economic pummeling because of its heavy reliance on tourists and business travelers to fill hotel beds and seats in restaurants, theaters and stadiums. The number of foreign visitors to New York is not expected to reach its 2019 level before 2025, according to the city’s tourism promotion agency. New York’s office towers are still largely empty, and the exodus of office workers from Manhattan — many of whom are not expected to return until the last half of the year — has crippled merchants and significantly reduced the value of much of the city’s commercial real estate, which will translate into a big drop in sales and property tax revenue. The city’s Independent Budget Office projected that the city’s recovery would remain “fragile and tentative for many more months.” Though a snapback in hiring this year and next would replace about 400,000 of the jobs the city lost, the budget office said that by the end of 2024 New York would still not have as many jobs as it did before the pandemic started. More than 200 of the city’s 700 hotels remain closed, leaving thousands of workers still unemployed, said Vijay Dandapani, chief executive of the Hotel Association of New York City. “My industry fell off a cliff on March 22 last year,” he said. Many hotel operators have received no federal aid during the pandemic, and nearly half are in default on their mortgages, Dandapani said. More than 40 hotels have fallen behind on their property tax payments to the city, which could put them in “a downward spiral” that they cannot escape, he added. But even the beleaguered hotel business is seeing glimmers of recovery. The Mandarin Oriental rehired more than 100 members of the Hotel Trades Council union for its reopening on Thursday, the hotel’s manager, Susanne Hatje, said. The Mandarin is offering discounted rates starting at $716 per night, 20% below prepandemic prices. The nearby Park Hyatt also reopened on Thursday, and other hotels are expected to join the trend as tourists trickle back. During the week that ended March 20, the city’s hotels had an occupancy rate of 50.8%, the highest in more than a year, according to STR, an industry research firm. Tourism may start to pick up slightly by late summer if fans return to the stands at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Queens. And if delegates come back to Manhattan in September for the United Nations General Assembly, hotels may fill more rooms. The city’s tourism promotion agency, NYC & Co., has forecast that the number of visitors will climb to 38 million this year, up from about 23 million in 2020, but still down about 40% from a record high level in 2019. Despite the city’s precarious situation, E.J. McMahon, founder of the Empire Center, a conservative research group, said he was wary about the extraordinary amount of federal aid flowing to the region. The pandemic’s impact on New York’s economy appears to be much deeper and longer lasting than the effects of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack two decades ago, he said. “There’s going to be a hangover from this, a significant hangover.” Still, McMahon questioned, “What it is that government can do to actually re-create the economy?” Many of the lost jobs, such as cleaning hotel rooms and serving food, did not require much skill or extensive training, he said. “There’s a lot of potential here for problems and abuse of the money.” But James A. Parrott, an economist at the Center for New York City Affairs at the New School, argued that the city should use some of the federal aid to retrain workers who have lost their jobs. “Tens of thousands of jobs will permanently disappear, and the city needs to do more to preserve the businesses that are trying to hang on,” Parrott said. “The city has never had a challenge on this scale before.” The restaurant business is one important part of New York’s private-sector economy that will benefit directly from the stimulus bill. The bill included more than $28 billion for restaurants across the nation that have been among the businesses worst hit by the pandemic’s economic fallout. A sizable chunk of that aid will likely go to New York’s restaurants because they experienced some of the longest and most severe restrictions, said Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, a trade group. A recent survey by the Partnership for New York City, an influential business group, estimated that 5,000 restaurants in the city had shut down for good during the pandemic. “This will save countless restaurants and jobs,” Rigie said. “It’s horrible that restaurants had to wait a year for this funding, but better late than never.” While it may take some time, “the city is going to see a big revival,” Zandi said. “It’s going to come roaring back.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • MLB moves All-Star Game out of Atlanta over voting law controversy

    MLB has moved this year's All-Star Game out of Atlanta following controversy generated by Georgia's restrictive new voting law. "Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year's All-Star Game and MLB Draft."

  • China’s Services Sector Is Leading Its Economic Recovery. Manufacturing Remains Tepid.

    Multiple gauges of China’s economy painted a mixed picture this week, showing a surge last month in the services sector and tepid expansion in manufacturing. China’s March official manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI)—released Wednesday by the National Bureau of Statistic (NBS)—rose to 51.9, up 1.3 percentage points compared with February’s 50.6.

  • Duncan Robinson with a buzzer beater vs the Golden State Warriors

    Duncan Robinson (Miami Heat) with a buzzer beater vs the Golden State Warriors, 04/01/2021

  • Bryan Callen gives up effort to sue husband of woman who claims comedian raped her

    Bryan Callen wants a judge to dismiss his lawsuit against Gabriel Tigerman, whose wife, Katherine Fiore Tigerman, claims the comedian sexually assaulted her in 1999.

  • U.S. lifts Trump's sanctions on ICC prosecutor, court official

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Friday lifted sanctions on International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda that drew international criticism after they were imposed by the administration of former President Donald Trump. The move, announced by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, lifts the sanctions imposed on Bensouda over her investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan. It also removes Phakiso Mochochoko, head of the ICC's Jurisdiction, Complementarity and Cooperation Division, from the Specially Designated Nationals list.

  • Vaccines are the hottest new way to establish global influence

    The country of 7 million, which is experiencing its biggest coronavirus wave yet, is short on vaccines. It could get them from China, except that would sour the Latin America’s country’s relations with the US—and Taiwan. Paraguay is one of the few countries that have official relations with Taiwan instead of China, which will not deal with any government that recognizes the island nation it has claims on.

  • Iraq judge who presided over Saddam's trial dies of COVID-19

    A retired Iraqi judge who presided over the trial of Iraq's late dictator Saddam Hussein has died after battling COVID-19, the country's top judicial body said Friday. According to Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council, Judge Mohammed Oreibi al-Khalifa, 52, passed away in a hospital in Baghdad where he was being treated for complications from the coronavirus.

  • Geno Auriemma defends Kim Mulkey's comments about not wanting COVID-19 tests at the Final Four

    Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said that she thought the NCAA should stop testing for COVID-19 at the Final Four

  • Tesla's first-quarter deliveries break previous record, beat expectations

    "We are encouraged by the strong reception of the Model Y in China and are quickly progressing to full production capacity," Tesla said in a statement. Tesla's Shanghai factory started production of the Model Y late last year in the key market where it already produces Model 3 sedans. In February, Tesla's China sales jumped from the previous month even as demand usually falls during China's Lunar New Year holidays which occurred that month.

  • CarMax’s Quarterly Profit Beats Analysts’ Expectations; Shares Tank 7%

    CarMax, America’s largest used-car retailer, posted better-than-expected fiscal 4Q (ended Feb. 28) earnings driven by top-line growth. Meanwhile, revenues for the quarter missed analysts’ expectations. Shares plunged 7% to close at $123.31 on April 1. CarMax’s (KMX) 4Q earnings dipped 2.3% to $1.27 per share compared to $1.30 reported in the prior-year period but beat analysts’ expectations of $1.26. Net sales and operating revenues of $5.16 billion missed the Street’s estimates of $5.17 billion but advanced 4.1% from the year-ago period. The company’s total used unit sales and unit sales in comparable stores declined 0.9% and 2.3%, respectively, while wholesale units dropped 1.2% year-over-year. Sales were impacted by the delay in tax refunds and severe weather. (See CarMax stock analysis on TipRanks) Additionally, CarMax inked a cash-and-stock deal to acquire Edmunds, an online guide for car shoppers from research to purchase, for an enterprise value of $404 million. In Jan. 2020, CarMax acquired a minority stake in Edmunds by investing $50 million. The company will acquire the remaining shares of Edmunds and the purchase price includes CarMax’s initial investment. CarMax expects the addition of Edmunds’ net income to be immaterial to the company’s earnings in fiscal 2022. CarMax CEO Bill Nash said, “Our partnership to date has proven to be an outstanding combination as we’ve developed innovative products, including an online instant appraisal offer on both edmunds.com and carmax.com. We look forward to collaborating on new products and initiatives leveraging Edmunds’ industry-leading content and technology expertise to serve both CarMax and Edmunds’ customers.” Following the 4Q results, Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained a Buy rating and a price target of $130. Nagel said, “Overall, we look upon underlying trends at KMX and commentary from management as decidedly constructive. We see today’s modest pullback in KMX shares as reactive in nature and as making for a buying opportunity.” CarMax shares have exploded 145.6% over the past year, while the stock still scores a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 4 Buys versus 1 Hold. That’s alongside an average analyst price target of $135 which implies 9.5% upside potential from current levels. Furthermore, TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Positive stance on CarMax, with 3.1% of investors increasing their exposure to KMX stock over the past 30 days. Related News: Abbott’s BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Self Test Cleared For Emergency Use In US Acuity Brands Pops 13% After 2Q Earnings Beat, Sales Disappoint McCormick’s 1Q Results Beat Expectations As Sales Outperform More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Franklin Covey Posts Smaller-Than-Feared 2Q Loss But Sales Disappoint; Shares Tank After-Hours HarborOne Bumps Up Quarterly Dividend By 66.7%; Shares Gain 2% Bausch Health Sells Amoun Pharmaceuticals For $740 Million Lincoln Electric Snaps up Zeman Bauelemente In Automation Push

  • Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?

    While the media focuses on the outcome of yet another OPEC meeting, Russian troops are lining up on the Ukraine border in what could become another regional war

  • Ex-teacher convicted of recording students undressing

    A former Florida teacher was convicted Thursday of secretly recording 124 students and an adult teacher undressing over a period of nearly two years.

  • WHO faces international criticism on COVID origin report

    Senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot on W.H.O facing criticism for having difficulty obtaining data in COVID origin report.

  • CDC says vaccinated Americans don’t need COVID-19 tests, quarantine to travel

    It is the first change in travel guidance from the CDC since Americans started getting vaccinated.

  • New Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had thumb surgery last month

    New Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had thumb surgery

  • Notre Dame's rector: "15 or 20 years" needed for restoration

    The rector of Notre Dame said Friday that the burned-out Paris cathedral and its esplanade could remain a building site for another “15 or 20 years.” Rector Patrick Chauvet spoke to The Associated Press following Good Friday ceremonies, including venerating the “Crown of Thorns” at Notre Dame’s temporary liturgical base, the nearby church of Saint-Germain l’Auxerrois. In the days following the April 15, 2019, blaze that engulfed Paris’ Gothic gem, French President Emmanuel Macron set a five-year restoration deadline for 2024, when Paris is to host the Summer Olympics.

  • How to encourage skeptical family members to get the COVID vaccine, according to a brain science expert

    Tread carefully and approach the conversation with a good-faith mindset, says professor of neuroscience and business Moran Cerf.

  • At age 92, sportswriter Ron Green reflects on life, newspapers and 60 straight Masters

    Ron Green Sr. covered the Masters golf tournament for a Charlotte newspaper every year from 1955-2014.