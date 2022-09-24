Kremlin-staged voting continues in occupied regions of Ukraine

CBSNews
·1 min read

Russian forces launched new deadly strikes overnight in Ukrainian cities, including Zaporizhzhia, where Kremlin-staged voting is underway. Saturday marks the second day that people in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine are voting on whether to become part of Russia.

The referendums, which bid to annex four occupied territories in Ukraine, are similar to the 2014 referendum that led to the annexation of Crimea.

As CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta reports, exiled mayor Ivan Federov of the now-Russian-occupied Melitopol said Ukrainian citizens are being forced to vote under Russia's watchful eye.

"It's impossible to make a referendum with many people in other cities of temporarily occupied territory," Federov said. "Nobody wants to collaborate."

The five-day process, which began Friday, has been widely condemned in the West as a sham that could provide Russian President Vladimir Putin the pretext to escalate his war. The White House has criticized the hastily organized elections as a sign of Putin's weakness.

This past week Putin threatened to unleash nuclear weapons and announced a call-up of his military reserves. But the move has not gone down well, sending a panicked exodus of Russians trying to escape conscription.

Call-up papers were handed out within hours of Putin's announcement, giving citizens no time to say a proper goodbye to their loved ones.

Wilderado performs "Outside My Head"

Saturday Sessions: Wilderado performs "Surefire"

Saturday Sessions: Wilderado performs "Take Some Time"

Recommended Stories

  • Russia shells Ukrainian cities amid Kremlin-staged votes

    Russian forces launched new strikes on Ukrainian cities as Kremlin-orchestrated votes took place in occupied regions of Ukraine to create a pretext for their annexation by Moscow.

  • Ukraine Latest: War Reaches Seven Months; Putin to Speak Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekLiz Truss’s Historic Gamble With the UK Economy Is Already UnravelingRisk Assets Crushed With Few Signs Drama Is Over: Markets WrapLeaked Study Shows Exxon, Partners Overspent by $138 BillionSaturday marks seven months since Russian forces invaded Ukraine. This week, President Vladimir Putin ordered another 300,000 troops conscripted into what he’s termed a “special military operation.” Russian

  • Sherman Oaks homeless crisis: LAPD out to help businesses following FOX 11 story

    Businesses along Ventura Blvd. in Sherman Oaks are getting help from police after viral video showed a homeless man throwing feces at a business owner's car.

  • U.S. sending 'dangerous signals' on Taiwan, China tells Blinken

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -China has accused the United States of sending "very wrong, dangerous signals" on Taiwan after the U.S. secretary of state told his Chinese counterpart on Friday that the maintenance of peace and stability over Taiwan was vitally important. Taiwan was the focus of the 90-minute, "direct and honest" talks between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, a U.S official told reporters. "For our part, the secretary made crystal clear that, in accordance with our long-standing one-China policy, which again has not changed, the maintenance of peace and stability across the Strait is absolutely, vitally important," the senior U.S. administration official said.

  • 'If Vladimir Putin uses a nuclear weapon, he will be guaranteeing the destruction of Russia'

    The past week has seen historic events monopolise the news cycle, beginning with Queen Elizabeth's state funeral.

  • Fetterman’s clemency crusade draws soft-on-crime attacks from Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race

    Mehmet Oz and his GOP allies have run ads and messaging that strips context from the cases John Fetterman has championed overseeing Pennsylvania's pardon board.

  • This Spooky-Fun Skeleton Candle Is Perfect for Halloween Obsessives Who Love Macabre Decor

    Celebrate the first day of fall and the official start of the Halloween season with this fun skeleton candle.

  • 5 Reasons Oil Could Climb Back to $100 a Barrel

    J.P. Morgan's chief commodities strategist makes the case with both supply- and demand-related scenarios.

  • Mali post-coup PM denounces France, salutes Russia at UN

    Mali's military-appointed prime minister on Saturday lashed out at France as well as the United Nations in a grievance-filled address over his nation's deteriorating security.

  • India's Russian thermal coal imports set to fall for first time in 4 months

    India's thermal coal imports from Russia are expected to fall for the first time in four months in September, two research consultancies said, potentially resulting in lower revenues for Moscow at a time it is mobilising more troops to fight in Ukraine. Indian consultancy Coalmint expects September thermal coal imports from Russia to decline 30% from August to 1.4 million tonnes, it said in a note to clients. Energy exports to India and China have been crucial revenue sources to sanctions-hit Russia, but have also helped bridge supply gaps and place a lid on surging global fuel prices.

  • Arizona abortion ruling will set women back 'more than a century' - White House

    Friday's ruling allowing Arizona to enforce a ban on nearly all abortions, if allowed to stand, will result in "catastrophic, dangerous, and unacceptable" consequences for women, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Saturday. An Arizona judge ruled on Friday that a 1901 ban on nearly all abortions in the state can be enforced after being blocked for about 50 years. "Yesterday’s ruling in Arizona is dangerous and will set Arizona women back more than a century – to a time before Arizona was even a state," Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

  • How protests in Iran over Mahsa Amini's death 'forever moved the debate' over women's rights

    Mahsa Amini's death in police custody sparked a remarkable moment of defiance by Iranian women and men. What does it mean for women's rights in Iran?

  • Congress tells Pentagon to speed review of large drones for Ukraine

    Seventeen members of Congress told U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to speed up a Pentagon security review of a Ukrainian request for large armable drones, according to a letter dated Wednesday and seen by Reuters. The Biden administration's plan to sell four large, armable drones to Ukraine hit a snag in June because of a fear the unmanned aerial system's sophisticated surveillance equipment might fall into enemy hands, sources had previously told Reuters.

  • As Russian Losses Mount in Ukraine, Putin Gets More Involved in War Strategy

    WASHINGTON — President Vladimir Putin of Russia has thrust himself more directly into strategic planning for the war in Ukraine in recent weeks, American officials said, including rejecting requests from his commanders on the ground that they be allowed to retreat from the vital southern city of Kherson. A withdrawal from Kherson would allow the Russian military to pull back across the Dnieper River in an orderly way, preserving its equipment and saving the lives of soldiers. But such a retreat

  • Ball sells Russian manufacturing business due to Ukraine war

    Aluminum can giant Ball Corp. found a buyer for its Russian beverage can manufacturing business, fetching hundreds of millions for the business and ending its presence in Russia over that country’s deadly invasion of Ukraine. The Arnest Group, a Russian maker of aluminum cans, aerosolized cosmetics and households products, agreed to pay $530 million to buy the three-plant manufacturing business from Westminster-based Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL), the company said this week. “This decision is the result of many months of consideration, delivering a solution that best secures the future of Ball's colleagues and assets in Russia,” said Dan Fisher, president and CEO Ball Corp. “We believe this is a sound outcome for Ball in these geo-political circumstances."

  • Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia

    A Kremlin-orchestrated referendum got underway Friday in occupied regions of Ukraine that sought to make them part of Russia, with some officials carrying ballots to apartment blocks accompanied by gun-toting police. Kyiv and the West condemned it as a rigged election whose result was preordained by Moscow. Kharkiv region officials said a mass burial site in the eastern city of Izium held hundreds of bodies, including at least 30 displaying signs of torture.

  • Ukrainian forces recapture Russian base in Kharkiv

    Ukrainian forces faced a breaking point that led to them recapturing a Russian base on the battlefields of Kharkiv. "They were fleeing from here, just like rats," one Ukrainian soldier said of the elite Russian troops who occupied the base.

  • Ukraine to slash ties with Iran over 'evil' drones supply to Russia

    (Reuters) -Ukraine said on Friday it would downgrade diplomatic ties with Iran over Tehran's decision to supply Russian forces with drones, a move President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called "a collaboration with evil". Zelenskiy said a total of eight Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles had been shot down so far in the conflict. Ukraine and the United States accused Iran of supplying drones to Russia, a charge Tehran denies.

  • It’s Every Nation for Itself as Dollar Batters Global Currencies

    (Bloomberg) -- Nations are being forced to go it alone in erecting defenses against the relentless strength of the almighty greenback, with no sign that governments are willing to act in concert.Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressUnless Rents Rise, Housing Is Set Up for an Epic CrashStock Rout Leaves S&P 500 Hov

  • OC man federally charged after video shows him punching attendant

    Alexander Tung Cuu Le, 33, of Westminster, has been charged with one count of interference with flight crew members and attendants, the Department of Justice announced on Thursday.