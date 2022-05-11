Kremlin sympathisers to ask Putin to add Kherson Region to Russia without a referendum

Iryna Balachuk — Wednesday, 11 May 2022, 13:04

The so-called authorities of the Kherson military-civilian administration, appointed by the occupiers, have announced that they are to ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to include Kherson Region in the Russian Federation.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned media outlet RIA Novosti, citing collaborator Kirill Stremousov

Stremousov’s Quote: "The city of Kherson is Russia, no KhNR (Kherson People's Republic - ed.) will be created on the territory of Kherson Region, there will be no referendums. There will be one single decree based on the appeal of the leadership of Kherson Region to the President of the Russian Federation, and there will be a request to include the region as a fully-fledged part of the Russian Federation.

Details: According to the protege of the Kremlin, Kherson Region plans to be completely under the jurisdiction of Russia by the end of the year. The power structure in Kherson Region will allegedly be built by analogy with the Russian regions.

The collaborator added that the bank for the circulation of the ruble in Kherson Region will work until the end of May and in the future will be integrated into the Russian Central Bank.

It is also reported that the Russian occupiers were able to "completely cut Ukraine off from the Sea of ​​Azov" during their attack, as well as to connect the territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions with the pseudo-republic of the "DNR".

Background:

Earlier, US intelligence reported that Russia would try to annex Donetsk and Luhansk regions by "mid-May", then the occupiers plan to annex Kherson Region and create the KhNR.

On 9 May, collaborator Volodymyr Saldo said that they did not plan to unite Kherson Region with Crimea’s occupation administration but they could make it into a federal association.

On 28 April, collaborator Kirill Stremousov, appointed by the occupiers to the post of Deputy Chairman of Kherson Region, said that no referendums were planned in the region.