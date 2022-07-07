Kremlin takes aim at Boris Johnson after he is forced out, saying he 'really doesn't like Russia, and we don't like him either'

Ousted UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Justin Tallis; Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Putin's top spokesman said Boris Johnson "really doesn't like Russia, we don't like him either."

The jab came moments after it emerged Johnson would step down as UK Prime Minister on Thursday.

The UK Government has committed almost $4.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

The Kremlin twisted the knife soon after learning that Boris Johnson was to stand down as UK Prime Minister, according to Russian state media.

The TASS news agency reported remarks from President Vladimir Putin's top spokesperson Dmitry Peskov: "Johnson really doesn't like Russia, we don't like him either."

Johnson agreed to resign on Thursday morning, Insider confirmed, after several outlets carried the news. It came after dozens of ministers resigned, saying they no longer had confidence in his leadership following multiple scandals.

The UK is in a "broad government crisis," said Peskov, adding that Russia "wants professionals who understand the importance of dialogue to solve problems to come to power in Britain someday."

Johnson formed a high-profile allegiance with Ukraine over Russia's invasion, meeting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy twice, as well as regular phone calls. As of the end of June, the UK government has provided military support worth £3.8 billion ($4.5 billion) to Ukraine.

In his resignation speech outside No. 10 Downing Street, Johnson promised the UK would continue its assistance.

When Johnson survived a challenge to his leadership in early June, Zelenskyy said that it was "great news," Politico reported.

In the closing weeks of his leadership, UK commentators have suggested that Johnson was using his friendship with Zelenskyy — a popular cause domestically — to prop himself up politically.

