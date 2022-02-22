Kremlin takes another step towards the revival of Soviet Union -Ukraine minister

KYIV (Reuters) - Russia's decision to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine means that the Kremlin has taken another step towards the revival of the Soviet Union, Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Tuesday.

"The Kremlin has taken another step towards the revival of the Soviet Union. With the new Warsaw Pact and the new Berlin Wall," he said in a statement.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Catherine Evans)