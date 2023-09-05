Kremlin tight-lipped on potential Kim-Putin meeting amid reports of plans to discuss North Korean arms aid for Russia

The media announced the arrival of Kim Jong Un to Putin, the Kremlin avoided an answer

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov dodged a question about a possible meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, telling reporters on Sept. 5 that he could not confirm this information.

"No, we can't (confirm it). We have nothing to say to you on this topic," Peskov said, Kremlin-controlled news agency RIA Novosti reported.

Earlier, U.S. newspaper the New York Times reported, citing its own sources, that Putin and Kim Jong Un plan to meet in September to discuss arms supplies to Russia.

The U.S. newspaper said that the Kremlin wants to obtain artillery shells and anti-tank missiles from the isolated pariah state, while North Korea wants advanced technologies for satellites and nuclear submarines.

Kim Jong Un has called the full-scale Russian war against Ukraine a "holy struggle" and expressed his desire to build a strong state together with Putin.

